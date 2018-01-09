By the numbers: Tim Hortons franchisees and Ontario’s minimum wage hike

Some Tim Hortons franchisees have responded to Ontario’s new minimum wage by clawing back employee benefits, sparking backlash from their parent company and Premier Kathleen Wynne, as well as some concerned consumers who are participating in a boycott of the coffee-and-doughnut chain.

Here’s a look at the numbers behind the controversial measures that have some of the franchisees and the parent company playing the blame game:

$2.40: The jump in minimum wage in Ontario for most employees starting Jan. 1. It is set to go up another $1 at the start of 2019.

$243,889.10: How much the increase will cost the average Tim Hortons franchisee, according to the Great White North Franchisee Association, a group representing about half of the country’s Tim Hortons franchisees.

The calculation assumes every employee’s hourly wage is boosted by $3.35, which includes the $2.40 minimum wage hike and factors in additional costs from other changes to the province’s employment and labour laws, like increased vacation pay.

This figure would vary depending on the mix of full- and part-time employees at a particular store, said a GWNFA spokeswoman in an email.

The association does not yet have a projection for what the average franchisee will lose a year when Ontario’s minimum wage rises to $15 an hour in 2019.

$6,968.26: How much more each full-time employee who works 40 hours a week will cost a Tim Hortons franchisee every year, according to the GWNFA.

10 cents: How much the parent company of Tim Hortons, Restaurant Brands International, raised the price of a cup of coffee by on average at its Canadian locations in 2014. At the time, it also boosted the price of breakfast sandwiches by a dime in all provinces except Ontario.

Since then, it has only raised the price of menu items infrequently. Most recently, on Aug. 2, 2017, some restaurants in select markets increased prices for some hot beverages and breakfast menu items, Tim Hortons said at the time.

The GWNFA said some of its franchisee members have been left with no alternative buy to implement cost-saving measures, like cutting some employee benefits, to survive as RBI has not helped them by raising menu prices or taking other measures.

Tim Hortons said it’s committed to helping franchisees work through the employment law changes.

10 cents is also how much a cup of coffee cost when the chain was founded in 1964. At the time, a doughnut also cost a dime.

$1.5 million: The required net worth of anyone applying to purchase a Tim Hortons franchise, according to the company’s website. Applicants must have an additional $500,000 in liquid assets to qualify.

4,613 restaurants: The number of Tim Hortons locations in Canada as of Dec. 31, 2016, according to the company’s most recent annual report. Only 29 of these were owned by the company, while 4,584 were franchised.

Previous story
Moneywise: Many Canadians not planning for an inheritance
Next story
Tim Hortons regulars launch .NoTimmiesTuesday over minimum wage response

Just Posted

UPDATED: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Cold week ahead in Red Deer

Red Deerians should make sure they bundle up and stay warm this… Continue reading

Red Deer gets new fire chief

Ken McMullen comes to Red Deer from Calgary Emergency Management Agency

Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to Lacombe

Popular broadcast will come to Lacombe on Feb. 3-4 weekend

New sports fields in north east Red Deer get named sponsor

Alberta European Motorworks agrees to 10-year sponsrship deal

UPDATED: Downtown businesses meet to talk about Red Deer crime

RCMP provide information and answer questions

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month