California fires may make homeowners insurance harder to get

California homeowners may find themselves facing insurance headaches even if their houses weren’t affected by this year’s blazes.

The California Department of Insurance had already warned this year that the increasing number and severity of wildfires were making it harder for homeowners in the state to find and hold onto insurance. And now it says the most recent massive fires — nearly 20 blazes are burning across the state, with 20,000 people under evacuation orders — may make the problem more acute.

“We are not at a crisis point yet, but you can see where the trends are going,” California Insurance Commissioner David Jones said in an interview.

He expects more insurance companies to opt not to renew policies or to simply stop writing homeowners policies in areas with the highest fire risk. He also anticipates rate increases, and for parts of the state to be reclassified from safe to high-risk.

State officials don’t track exactly how many people are dropped by their insurance companies, but the number of homeowners complaining about it happening more than tripled from 2010 to 2016.

The problem is most pronounced in high-risk fire areas. In the 24 California counties with the highest fire risk, the number of non-renewals increased 15 per cent from 2015 to 2016, according to a Department of Insurance report. Insurers dropped more than 10,000 policies in those counties in 2016.

Homeowners who need new or replacement policies may have to look harder or pay more.

A standard homeowners insurance policy will cover losses from a wildfire. If someone cannot find a policy in the traditional market, they can get one through what’s called surplus lines, which are policies that don’t have to follow the same state regulations.

There’s also California’s FAIR plan, which is considered an insurer of last resort. The FAIR plan offers insurance for high-risk properties but provides only basic coverage. Jones said enrolment in FAIR has been increasing each year.

Consumers may also get frustrated when they find out their policies will not be renewed or cannot find coverage easily.

“We do have a healthy market and we do have insurance available,” said Janet Ruiz, the West Coast representative of the Insurance Information Institute. “You do have to shop and compare.”

Last year’s wildfires in California caused roughly $12 billion in insurance claims, the most expensive year on record. But officials and experts warn that the state could be facing its toughest wildfire season yet: The fires now burning include the Mendocino Complex fire, which is the largest the state has ever seen. The historically worst months still to come.

State law prohibits all of an insurer’s catastrophic losses from being passed on to consumers at one time. So the impact on rates may come over several years.

California is seeing earlier, longer and more destructive wildfire seasons because of drought, warmer weather attributed to climate change and home construction deeper into the forest.

That is where the insurance becomes the most challenging. An estimated 3.6 million California homes are in what’s called the wildlife urban interface, and of those more than 1 million homes are at high or very high risk of fire.

As this trend continues, “more and more homeowners who cannot afford insurance may decide to go uninsured, risking their life savings and ultimately seeking relief from federal and state governments,” the state’s report said.

“Fire has been part of California’s landscape for some time and will continue to be,” said Nicole Mahrt-Ganley, spokeswoman for the Property and Casualty Insurers Association of America.

“It’s hard because we want to live in these beautiful spaces, but there is some personal responsibility you have to take to protect yourself.”

Previous story
Trump’s Harley boycott call roils Wisconsin primary
Next story
How to find and delete where Google knows you’ve been

Just Posted

UPDATED: Officials tour Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange

Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman and local MLAs visit construction site

Bike thefts becoming ‘significant problem’ in Red Deer

Residents are sounding the alarm on the growing problem of bike theft… Continue reading

Red Deer approves 10 cannabis retail stores

Locations approved around the city

One trillion litres of sewage leaked into lakes and rivers over last five years

OTTAWA — Last Wednesday, a team of people from the Lake Ontario… Continue reading

Woman bitten at Red Deer dog park

Dog owners reminded to control their pets

WATCH: A horse was neglected by its owner. Now the horse is suing

ESTACADA, Ore. - Justice is an 8-year-old American quarter horse who used… Continue reading

Red Sox old-timer’s memorabilia going up for sale

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Some items belonging to one of the Boston Red… Continue reading

Rival Korea leaders to meet in Pyongyang in September

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The rival Koreas announced Monday that North… Continue reading

Charlottesville anniversary: Peaceful protests, few arrests

WASHINGTON — Thousands of people wanting to send a message that racism… Continue reading

‘I believe music heals people’: 12-year-old records tribute for shooting victims

YARMOUTH, N.S. — Twelve-year-old Josh Cochrane of Yarmouth, N.S., watched the news… Continue reading

Fallen officers’ families gather with Justin Trudeau after tragedy

The prime minister laid flowers at the growing memorial to the four victims of Friday’s violence

Fallen officers’ families gather with prime minister after tragedy

FREDERICTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with families of fallen Fredericton… Continue reading

Liberals showcase benefits of billions spent on infrastructure projects

OTTAWA — Little more than a year before the next federal election,… Continue reading

Fredericton parade ‘a way to celebrate even in the midst of this grief’: mayor

FREDERICTON — Two days after four people were gunned down in a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month