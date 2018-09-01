California lawmakers give utility a reprieve amid fire cases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers voted to give a reprieve to Pacific Gas & Electric Co., and took steps toward reducing years of secrecy surrounding police misconduct on the busy final day of the two-year legislative session.

The Assembly and Senate adjourned shortly before midnight Friday after voting to let power companies raise electric bills to cover the cost of lawsuits from last year’s deadly wildfires. It came amid fears that PG&E would otherwise face financial ruin.

Lawmakers also voted to allow the release of records when police are found to have improperly used force or discharged a firearm, committed sexual assault on the job or have been dishonest in their official duties.

The bills all go to Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown for consideration.

Previous story
First-quarter budget update: Alberta projects deficit drop of $1B
Next story
Assessing the chances Russia will meddle in 2018 election

Just Posted

Midway returns to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake residents can enjoy amusement rides, carnival food and more in… Continue reading

Emerson Drive to headline CFR 45 Cabaret

Emerson Drive will be the headliner for the CFR 45 Cabaret later… Continue reading

Canadian officials attend John McCain’s funeral in Washington on Saturday

WASHINGTON — National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is among the Canadian officials… Continue reading

Red Deer getting temporary supervised consumption site

Site to be set up near Safe Harbour Society downtown in September

Ponoka man facing 41 charges after multiple break-and-enters

Blackfalds and Bashaw RCMP arrested the man Wednesday

WATCH: Flash mob in Red Deer

Central Albertans were just some of the dancers taking part in a… Continue reading

Amsterdam: ‘Terrorist motive’ alleged in attack on Americans

AMSTERDAM — A 19-year-old Afghan citizen had a “terrorist motive” for allegedly… Continue reading

Two new blazes started near Penticton, B.C., appear human-caused

Two new wildfires sparked to life in British Columbia’s southern Interior near… Continue reading

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump warned Congress on Saturday not to… Continue reading

‘This is historic:’ Deal reached on broken rail line to Churchill in Manitoba

CHURCHILL, Man. — A deal has been reached to sell and repair… Continue reading

Study shows health, reaction-time declines in firefighters

BOISE, Idaho — Researchers have expanded a health-monitoring study of wildland firefighters… Continue reading

Priest: Family wants justice in killing of mother, daughters

PINEHURST, N.C. — Shanann Watts will be remembered as a “woman of… Continue reading

Widow of slain reporter spreads his ashes at Nationals Park

WASHINGTON — The widow of a slain Maryland newspaper reporter has spread… Continue reading

Raiders send star pass rusher Mack to Bears in massive trade

The Chicago Bears spent the off-season loading up to end a string… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month