Statistics Canada said more people searched for work last month, which pushed the unemployment rate to 5.8 per cent, up from its 43-year low 5.6 per cent in December. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

OTTAWA — The country saw a rush of 66,800 net new jobs in January in a gain fuelled by a hiring surge in the private sector, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The agency’s latest labour force survey said more people also searched for work last month, which pushed the unemployment rate to 5.8 per cent, up from its 43-year low 5.6 per cent in December.

Economists had expected the addition of 8,000 jobs for the month and an unemployment rate of 5.7 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The biggest boost came from the number of private-sector employee positions, which climbed by 111,500 in January for the category’s biggest month-to-month increase since the agency started collecting the data point in 1976. The number of self-employed positions, which can include unpaid work, declined by 60,700.

The services sector saw a gain of 99,200 positions, led by new work in wholesale and retail trade, while the goods-producing industries experienced a net loss of 32,300 jobs, the report said.

Year-over-year average hourly wage growth in January for permanent employees was 1.8 per cent, which was up from December’s reading of 1.5 per cent, but still well below its May peak of 3.9 per cent.

The Bank of Canada has been monitoring wage growth ahead of its interest-rate decisions as it tries to determine how well indebted households can absorb higher borrowing costs.

Last week, Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said the country has been in a “puzzling” stretch of weak wage growth at a time when the job market has been experiencing one of its biggest labour shortages in years.

She said the struggles of energy-producing provinces, which began with the late-2014 oil slump, have been a big factor that has dragged down national wage-growth numbers. The Bank of Canada has expressed confidence that wage growth will pick up its pace.

The numbers Friday also showed that, year-over-year, the number of employee hours worked were up 1.2 per cent compared to 0.9 per cent in December.

Canada added 30,900 full-time jobs last month and 36,000 part-time positions, the report said.

More young Canadians, between the ages of 15 and 24 years old, also found work last month as youth employment gained 52,800 positions. The youth jobless rate edged up to 11.2 per cent, from 11.1 per cent in December as more young people looked for work.

By region, Ontario and Quebec had the biggest employment increases last month. Energy-rich Alberta, hit hard by the oil-price decline, shed jobs for a second-straight month and saw its jobless rate rise to 6.8 per cent, up from 6.4 per cent.

Previous story
Have a repayment plan when borrowing using a home equity line of credit: experts
Next story
Instagram changes rules on self-harm postings after suicide

Just Posted

Extreme cold continues for central Alberta

Cold to remain until Monday

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

OTTAWA — The country saw a rush of 66,800 net new jobs… Continue reading

Sentencing hearing to begin for Calgary couple convicted in child’s death

CALGARY — A sentencing hearing is to begin today for a Calgary… Continue reading

‘A major challenge:’ Railway in B.C. derailment details harsh weather challenges

CALGARY — A report by the railway company involved in this week’s… Continue reading

Ottawa awards design contract for $60-billion warship fleet to Lockheed Martin

HALIFAX — The federal government awarded U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin a… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer College holds grand opening for Alternative Energy Lab

About 1,000 students will learn in and from the lab each year

Toews OT goal sends Blackhawks past Canucks to 6th straight

CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews joked he was out of gas. He had… Continue reading

‘He plays with an edge’: skill, attitude key for Vancouver’s Bowen Byram

VANCOUVER — Minutes after he was drafted by the Washington Capitals last… Continue reading

‘This Is Us’ star Milo Ventimiglia being honoured at Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — “This Is Us” actor Milo Ventimiglia is being honoured… Continue reading

Studio immortalizes ‘Big Bang Theory’ as series nears finale

BURBANK, Calif. — Champagne briefly replaced scripts Thursday for a ceremony renaming… Continue reading

Instagram changes rules on self-harm postings after suicide

LONDON — Instagram has agreed to ban graphic images of self-harm after… Continue reading

Local Sports: RDC Queens hitter Erin Neufeldt hits her stride

Coming into a new program there’s always an adjustment period, no matter… Continue reading

Giant heroin spoon art is moved again, to drugmaker’s gates

COVENTRY, R.I. — An artist has moved his giant sculpture of a… Continue reading

Pea-sized pill delivers insulin shot from inside the stomach

WASHINGTON — Scientists figured out how to hide a shot inside a… Continue reading

Most Read