Canada Goose reports $18.7 million loss amid international expansion plans

TORONTO — Luxury jacket maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. says it incurred a net loss of $18.7 million in its first quarter as it eyed international markets for expansion.

The Toronto-based company’s loss of 17 cents per share is smaller than analyst expectations of 21 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Canada Goose executives attribute the loss to their expenses almost doubling as they hire staff for two stores they will open in Beijing and Hong Kong and a regional office coming in Shanghai in the fall.

As the locations launch, they say they expect marketing expenses to grow, but to remain in proportion with revenues.

Revenue in the quarter hit $44.7 million, up from the $28.2 million it recorded in the quarter the year before.

Executives say the company’s Canadian operations benefited from tourist consumers and strength in product categories including knitwear.

