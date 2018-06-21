Canada launches second drywall dumping complaint investigation in two years

CALGARY — A Canadian drywall manufacturer has launched its second trade complaint in two years alleging that the building panels are being dumped by U.S. competitors at unfair prices.

The Canada Border Services Agency says it is investigating the complaint by CertainTeed Gypsum Canada Inc. of Mississauga, Ont., concerning 54-inch-wide gypsum boards being imported for sale in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, as well as the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

The complaint is similar to one concerning 48-inch-wide boards in the summer of 2016 by the company, which is part of the Pennsylvania-based North American division of building supply giant Saint-Gobain S.A. of Paris.

In that case, preliminary tariffs were imposed on U.S. imports and then reduced after being blamed for as much as a 50 per cent increase in the price of drywall, a level that was thought to pose a hardship for homeowners trying to rebuild after the Fort McMurray, Alta., wildfires of the previous spring.

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal found that while U.S. firms had dumped drywall in Canada at discounted prices over several years, maintaining duties would not be in the country’s trade interests.

CertainTeed says on its website that U.S. importers are selling 54-inch drywall — used to construct interior walls that are up to nine feet tall — so cheaply that it is prevented from investing in equipment to produce 54-inch boards at its Western Canada manufacturing plants in Calgary, Winnipeg and Delta, B.C.

“U.S. dumping of 54-inch drywall in Western Canada is distorting the western Canadian drywall market and preventing new investments and jobs,” said CEO Matt Walker in a statement.

The company said the earlier ruling and imposition of permanent variable duties on 48-inch drywall to ensure a stable floor price has allowed it to invest and create jobs at its western factories.

Previous story
Manulife cutting 700 jobs as part of digital business transformation
Next story
Tariffs stir unrest among American whiskey producers

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

A celebration ceremony was held at City Hall Park Thursday afternoon

Sylvan Lake presents waterfront concept

Sustainable Waterfront Area Redevelopment Plan will provide 20-year vision

PHOTO: Red Deer RCMP officers help build a school playground — and community relations

“It’s good to help out, ” says an officer

Red Deer-raised artist wins the chance to exhibit at San Diego Comic Con

Micaela Dawn said courage can’t exist without fear

BioBlitz set for Lacombe Lake

Well-known Alberta naturalist to take stock of Lacombe Lake’s flora, fauna and fungi

Red Deer elementary school students play Indigenous games

Annie L. Gaetz Schools holds first-ever First Nations, Métis and Inuit Field Day Thursday

Deadline for property tax payments coming for Red Deer residents

For property owners in Red Deer, the taxman cometh. The deadline for… Continue reading

Town of Ponoka, AUPE set to resume negotiations in July

Town council rejected agreement reached between administration and union

New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer’s

WASHINGTON — Viruses that sneak into the brain just might play a… Continue reading

Amber Tamblyn novel flips gender stereotypes as it examines rape culture

TORONTO — Actress and author Amber Tamblyn started writing “Any Man,” her… Continue reading

Mike Colter brings the pain as the indestructible Luke Cage

ATLANTA — “Black Panther” broke box office records, but “Luke Cage” once… Continue reading

Toronto police strike blow to gang with ties to the U.S. and Caribbean: chief

Toronto police say they’ve taken down a large portion of a street… Continue reading

Saskatchewan MP ‘hopeful’ bill marking Indigenous Peoples Day a holiday passes

OTTAWA — A Saskatchewan MP isn’t giving up in her bid to… Continue reading

Canada focusing on existing climate plan, has no timeline to increase ambition

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canada has no immediate plans… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month