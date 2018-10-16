Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that Canadian officials have been working over the past year to grow trade relations with China. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada open to growing trade with China now that USMCA is a done deal: PM

TORONTO — Canada is open to doing more business with China now that a trading agreement with the United States and Mexico has been finalized, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Obviously, China is the world’s second-largest economy and growing, and will remain an important place to do business and to look for opportunity,” Trudeau told the Fortune Global Forum in Toronto on Monday.

“We will continue to look (at increasing trade), but we will continue to do it in the way Canada always has, mindful of the challenges, both of scale and of different approaches to business, in a way that is thoughtful about drawing benefit and protections for Canada.”

The prime minister noted that Canadian officials have been working over the past year to grow trade relations with China.

He said that under the newly agreed U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), all three countries now need to notify their trading partners if they engage in trade talks with any “non-market economies”, including China.

But he noted that the “reciprocal” clause does not stop Canada from doing business with whom it pleases.

China has openly criticized Section 32.10 of the new USMCA, arguing that it is an attempt by the U.S. to thwart its trading relationships with Canada and Mexico.

The White House is currently involved in a trade war with China and has slapped tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods, prompting retaliation from Beijing.

In an interview on the stage at the start of the three-day conference, he described a tumultuous, and at times, testy negotiation process to get USMCA inked.

“I think what people will remember is where we ended up,” he told a crowded room of Canadian and international business leaders.

“In negotiations, people have different styles in their approach. We focused on staying constructive, thoughtful, present, at the table, patient.”

Trudeau said many had doubts about whether his government was going to be able to finalize the trade deal, which he touted as having reduced uncertainty for the Canadian economy.

“We have secured access to the U.S. market, quite frankly, at a time when a lot of investors that I have talked to around the world were wondering if we would be able to secure that,” he said.

“Obviously, the U.S. is going through, as it does from time to time, a bit of a protectionist phase and being able to ensure that investments in Canada will continue to have preferential access to the extraordinary market that is the United States is a big and important thing.”

Earlier this month, Ottawa announced that it had reached an 11th-hour deal with the United States and Mexico to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The trilateral pact, which still faces hurdles in implementation, is anticipated to protect billions of dollars of daily trade and support millions of Canadian jobs.

Previous story
U.S. pot firms urge Trump to deny Canadian producers’ ‘competitive advantage’

Just Posted

Rollover on Hwy 2 near Red Deer

Driver sustains minor injuries

Could a site finally be found for a Safe Consumption Service in Red Deer?

Public will have a say at a Nov. 13 hearing

City of Red Deer gets ball rolling on annexing more land

”It’s important we look ahead,” says Mayor Veer

Overdose Prevention Site working in Red Deer

Averaging 15 visits a day

Walmart melding online and in-store shopping

South Red Deer Walmart recently underwent six months of renovations

Video: Windows smashed at three Red Deer businesses

Red Deer RCMP arrest man after vandalism spree

NHL stays with status quo as Canada pot legalization looms

As Riley Cote took and delivered countless punches over more than a… Continue reading

Paul Stanley: Kiss farewell tour could include ex-members

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — It won’t be all night, but former members… Continue reading

Judge tosses Stormy Daniels’ defamation suit against Trump

WASHINGTON — A federal judge dismissed Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President… Continue reading

Canada open to growing trade with China now that USMCA is a done deal: PM

TORONTO — Canada is open to doing more business with China now… Continue reading

Pot shop raids “highly unlikely” on Wednesday: head of police chiefs

VANCOUVER — Police departments across Canada are fully prepared for marijuana legalization… Continue reading

Campers will be able to smoke cannabis at campsites in Canada’s national parks

Parks Canada says visitors should do their research on cannabis before going… Continue reading

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to deny Canadian producers’ ‘competitive advantage’

WASHINGTON — An American cannabis producer is warning President Donald Trump that… Continue reading

Automated cars could kill wide range of jobs, federal documents say

OTTAWA — More than one million jobs could be lost to the… Continue reading

Most Read