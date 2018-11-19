Canada Post workers were continuing their rotating strikes on Monday. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada Post workers continue strikes, await word on request for mediator

OTTAWA — Canada Post workers were continuing their rotating strikes today after rejecting the Crown corporation’s latest offer and asking that a mediator be appointed to help end the ongoing labour dispute.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says they have pickets in several locations, including Edmonton, Kitchener, Ont., and Kelowna, B.C., following a request late Saturday to bring in a third party.

It came after the union let pass a time-sensitive proposal from Canada Post meant to stop strikes affecting about 42,000 urban employees and 8,000 rural and suburban carriers.

A spokeswoman for Labour Minister Patty Hajdu wouldn’t say whether Ottawa would oblige the request for a mediator, but indicated it was a good sign that both sides remain committed to finding a solution.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a last-minute plea to the two sides late Saturday to resolve their differences, just hours before the midnight deadline on the Crown corporation’s offers expired.

The strikes have created a huge backlog of undelivered mail, prompting some businesses to issue pleas for a resolution ahead of the busy Christmas shopping season.

The Retail Council of Canada urged Ottawa to “bring an immediate end” to the rotating strikes through back-to-work legislation.

Last week, eBay also called on the government to legislate an end to the dispute in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events tied to the American Thanksgiving.

Previous story
Pacific summit ends with no communique as China, US differ
Next story
‘Fantastic Beasts’ flies to top of weekend box office

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Christmas Wish Breakfast helps children by collecting toys

Donations go to Red Deer Salvation Army and Red Deer Christmas Bureau

‘Fantastic Beasts’ flies to top of weekend box office

LOS ANGELES — “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” crawled, slithered and… Continue reading

Canadian dead more than a week after plane crash in Guyana: Global Affairs

A Canadian citizen who was aboard a plane that crashed through a… Continue reading

‘A giant step forward’: new $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond to enter circulation

Wanda Robson still finds it hard to believe that her big sister… Continue reading

Canada Post workers continue strikes, await word on request for mediator

OTTAWA — Canada Post workers were continuing their rotating strikes today after… Continue reading

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Death of young Thai kickboxer brings focus on dangers

BANGKOK — The sight of two preteen boys pummeling each other with… Continue reading

Teenage driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau GP

MACAU — Teenage driver Sophia Floersch was set to undergo surgery Monday… Continue reading

David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe

David’s Bridal is filing for bankruptcy protection but there is no danger… Continue reading

Taiwan president defends pro-independence film award winner

BEIJING — Taiwan’s president expressed her support for the prestigious Golden Horse… Continue reading

Pamela Anderson calls Australian PM’s comments ‘smutty’

LOS ANGELES — Pamela Anderson is criticizing Australia’s prime minister for making… Continue reading

Trump on Khashoggi death tape: ‘No reason for me to hear it’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said there is no reason for him… Continue reading

Searchers in California fires step up efforts ahead of rain

CHICO, Calif. — Searchers combing a Northern California town levelled by a… Continue reading

Disney details new ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ attractions

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Star Wars” fans will soon be able to pilot… Continue reading

Most Read