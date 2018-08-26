Canada waits to return to the NAFTA negotiation table. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada’s NAFTA waiting game enters new week as US and Mexico work on differences

OTTAWA — The hurry-up-and-wait uncertainty surrounding Canada’s return to the NAFTA talks is entering a new week as Ottawa’s partners in the trilateral deal push forward with their one-on-one negotiations.

For five weeks, top officials from both the United States and Mexico have logged many hours of face-to-face talks in Washington on the North American Free Trade Agreement. With signs of progress apparent, the high-level American-Mexican meetings stretched through the weekend.

But even with brightening prospects, Ottawa has remained absent from summertime discussions on a continental pact that’s deeply important for the Canadian economy. A timeline for Canada’s return to the table has yet to be mapped out.

The federal government insists it hasn’t been frozen out of the talks, and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said she’s been in regular contact with both her counterparts, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo.

Canadian officials have argued the bilateral period has been necessary for the U.S. and Mexico to sort out tough issues such as rules of origin for autos.

But trade experts say Canada’s omission is — at least in part — a tactic by the White House to divide and conquer as it applies extra pressure on Ottawa to accept what could be a less-palatable deal.

Peter Clark, a veteran Ottawa-based trade lawyer, said the U.S. is letting Canada cool its heels in what he calls a unique approach to negotiations.

“It’s not unusual to have bilateral sessions, but not to this extent,” said Clark, who considers a Lighthizer a good tactician.

“It’s an Ambassador Bob special.”

Derek Burney, a former Canadian ambassador to Washington, agrees that keeping Canada away from the table in recent weeks is part of the U.S. strategy.

“Crude and rude to be sure. But not necessarily damaging,” Burney wrote in a brief email, adding that Canadian officials “will have to wait and see, while holding our ground without flinching.”

Ohio-based trade lawyer Dan Ujczo said the bilateral U.S.-Mexico talks are necessary because the two countries’ one-on-one issues are more significant at this point in the year-long negotiations — but he added that leaving Canada on the sidelines has an added effect.

“I think it was just a negotiating reality, but there’s no question in my mind that it was designed to impose maximum leverage — as any negotiator would,” said Ujczo, who works for the law firm Dickinson Wright.

For several weeks, Canada’s team has been expected to rejoin the talks in Washington, but its anticipated return has been delayed and it remains unclear when it will be invited back.

Even when Canada is asked to rejoin, its negotiating team might have to begin without Freeland. She’s on a diplomatic visit to Europe until Thursday, with stops in Germany, Ukraine and France.

Clark said there are expectations Freeland will return to Washington on Friday. From there, he thinks Lighthizer might hold separate bilateral talks with both Canada and Mexico before restarting trilateral discussions that have been on hold since the spring.

“It’s not a negotiating style. He’s just trying to get everything he can out of each side and he prefers to do that one on one,” Clark said.

There are also concerns Canada’s two NAFTA partners have gone much deeper into trilateral issues during Ottawa’s absence.

Over the weekend, Reuters reported that Jesus Seade, the chief negotiator for Mexico’s incoming government, said the U.S. had softened its demands for the inclusion of a so-called “sunset clause” within NAFTA. Canada has flatly rejected the addition of a sunset clause, which would see NAFTA renegotiated every five years.

On Sunday, a Canadian government official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks, said any U.S.-Mexico agreements on matters that concern all three countries would still require Canada’s signature.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that his government “will only sign a good deal for Canadians.”

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has made efforts to amplify the pressure on Ottawa.

He suggested earlier this month that his administration had deliberately iced Canada out of the NAFTA talks. On Saturday, he said the U.S. ”relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour” in a tweet that made no mention of Canada.

“A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon!” Trump tweeted.

Some say the White House is also feeling some heat to strike a deal.

Ujczo said because of political and procedural hurdles on the horizon in the U.S. and Mexico, the coming week will be crucial for NAFTA’s renegotiation. He believes the White House will want to lock down a deal soon to ensure it’s completed before the incoming Mexican government takes office on Dec. 1.

“There is a very short window to close this deal and claim victory, and it’s an important political priority for the president,” he said.

“The negotiator-in-chief needs to show he can close a trade deal.”

By The Canadian Press

Previous story
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Next story
Average US price of gas drops 2 cents per gallon to $2.91

Just Posted

Cannons roar at Fort Normandeau Days

Red Deer area celebration of culture

Raising money and awareness for 54 hours in Red Deer

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics event

Suspect steals lottery tickets in Blackfalds

Blackfalds RCMP investigate

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner to announce Canadian Finals Rodeo for next five years

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner will be the voice of the Canadian Finals… Continue reading

Vehicle rollover on Taylor Drive in Red Deer

A vehicle rolled over in Red Deer Saturday morning. Emergency Services were… Continue reading

WATCH: Province provides $250,000 for Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

MLAs Barb Miller and Kim Schreiner presented the cheque Saturday at Westerner Park

Broadway and Hollywood figures mourn the death of Neil Simon

NEW YORK — Tributes are pouring in from actors, fellow playwrights and… Continue reading

Average US price of gas drops 2 cents per gallon to $2.91

LOS ANGELES — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped… Continue reading

Canada’s NAFTA waiting game enters new week as US and Mexico work on differences

OTTAWA — The hurry-up-and-wait uncertainty surrounding Canada’s return to the NAFTA talks… Continue reading

John McCain remembered as ‘friend of Canada,’ advocate for expanded NAFTA

John McCain, an avowed free-trader and longtime supporter of expanding the North… Continue reading

British Columbia wildfire season now second worst in province’s history

VICTORIA — A year after the single worst season for wildfires in… Continue reading

Canadian teens Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime to clash in first round of U.S. Open

When Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov face off against each other at… Continue reading

Shawn Mendes, 5 Seconds of Summer, 98 Degrees to entertain at iHeartRadio MMVAs

TORONTO — Male heartthrobs will be in heavy supply at the iHeartRadio… Continue reading

Friends, family and fans gather to remember artist Mary Pratt in St. John’s, N.L.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Mary Pratt once said she didn’t think of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month