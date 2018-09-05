File photo from AP

Canada’s trade deficit shrinks

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country’s merchandise trade deficit with the world shrank to $114 million in July, the smallest since a surplus in December 2016, as the country’s trade surplus with the United States grew to the biggest in a decade.

The total value of Canada’s exports rose 0.8 per cent, mainly because of higher crude oil prices, while the value of imports declined 0.4 per cent due to fewer aircraft imports.

Exports to the United States rose 3.3 per cent during July to $38.4 billion, while American imports edged down 0.1 per cent to $33.1 billion in July.

As a result, Canada’s merchandise trade surplus with the United States widened to $5.3 billion in July, from $4.1 billion in June.

Statistics Canada says that represents this country’s biggest monthly trade surplus with its largest trading partner since October 2008, which marked the beginning of a major recession.

Previous story
Facebook, Twitter defend efforts to stop election meddling
Next story
Stock indexes down, Canada’s dollar lower

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP celebrate 75 years with regimental ball

Sept. 15 ball to raise funds for Red Deer Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank

Women of Excellence nominations open

Gala event will take place on June 5, 2019

WATCH: Focus on student safety as Red Deer public schools reopen

Mental health training goes district wide

Red Deer prohibits recreational cannabis smoking in public

City council unanimously passes bylaw amendments

Red Deer County wants more information on rodeo sponsorship request

Red Deer County has put a $150,000 funding request by Canadian Finals… Continue reading

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Warning issued in Banff National Park after female wolf approaches campers

BANFF, Alta. — A warning is in effect in Banff National Park… Continue reading

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pouring cold water on Alberta’s… Continue reading

Gordon, never a hurricane, killed child in mobile home

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. — Tropical Storm Gordon never became a hurricane but… Continue reading

Fears rise, goods like diapers vanish in Iran currency crash

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s rial fell to a record low on Wednesday… Continue reading

#NotInvisible: Why are Native American women vanishing?

VALIER, Mont. — The searchers rummage through the abandoned trailer, flipping over… Continue reading

Trudeau and Notley to meet over Trans Mountain Pipeline

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today, where… Continue reading

Surprise: Publisher to celebrate Salinger centennial

NEW YORK — With J.D. Salinger’s centennial coming next year, the big… Continue reading

Upcoming book assails Trump’s ‘ethics deficit’ in golf

NEW YORK — The next book to take on President Donald Trump… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month