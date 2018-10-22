Canadian embassy in Greece vandalized by group in apparent opposition to mining

OTTAWA — A Greek anarchist group has claimed responsibility for an attack on the Canadian embassy in the country early Sunday morning.

The group known as Rouvikonas said in a statement posted online that the attack was motivated by opposition to the embassy’s support for Eldorado Gold Corp.’s mining plans in Greece.

A video of the attack posted along with the statement shows close to a dozen assailants in motorcycle helmets and black clothes smashing windows and throwing paint at the embassy.

The statement by the group, whose name translates as Rubicon, said Eldorado Gold’s mining plans in Greece threaten forests and water supplies.

Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold, which did not respond to a request for comment, has faced significant opposition from locals over its development plans in the country.

A spokesman for Global Affairs Canada said the government is in contact with local authorities following the vandalism of the embassy building in Athens. He said there were no reported injuries as a result of the incident, and all embassy staff are confirmed to be safe.

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that “we unequivocally condemn the attack on the Canadian Embassy building.”

The ministry said the illegal actions won’t affect relations between Greece and Canada and it is working to identify those responsible.