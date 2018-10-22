Canadian embassy in Greece vandalized by group in apparent opposition to mining

OTTAWA — A Greek anarchist group has claimed responsibility for an attack on the Canadian embassy in the country early Sunday morning.

The group known as Rouvikonas said in a statement posted online that the attack was motivated by opposition to the embassy’s support for Eldorado Gold Corp.’s mining plans in Greece.

A video of the attack posted along with the statement shows close to a dozen assailants in motorcycle helmets and black clothes smashing windows and throwing paint at the embassy.

The statement by the group, whose name translates as Rubicon, said Eldorado Gold’s mining plans in Greece threaten forests and water supplies.

Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold, which did not respond to a request for comment, has faced significant opposition from locals over its development plans in the country.

A spokesman for Global Affairs Canada said the government is in contact with local authorities following the vandalism of the embassy building in Athens. He said there were no reported injuries as a result of the incident, and all embassy staff are confirmed to be safe.

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that “we unequivocally condemn the attack on the Canadian Embassy building.”

The ministry said the illegal actions won’t affect relations between Greece and Canada and it is working to identify those responsible.

Previous story
Small businesses call for quick end to rotating strikes at Canada Post
Next story
Bombardier CEO tried to resolve trade-secret row with Mitsubishi before lawsuit

Just Posted

One strong wind leaves years of replanting work for Red Deer parks staff

High visibility boulevards already replanted, neighbourhood work starts next year

Red Deer-area indigenous filmmakers invited to apply for $20,000 grant

Storyhive launches Indigenous Storyteller Edition

Restaurant closed after compliance team patrol

Public Safety Compliance Team checked eight bars and restaurants on Oct. 19

Red Deerians await local cannabis stores

So far 31 stores in Alberta awarded licence to operate

Rimbey RCMP seek missing man with health concerns

Has anyone seen Bill Harris of Ponka County?

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

Local Sports: Rudy Soffo valuable to Kings on the court

When Rudy Soffo first saw the RDC basketball Kings roster he was… Continue reading

Except for 1 kick, Saints, Ravens are evenly matched

BALTIMORE — In a matchup between the league’s highest-scoring offence and top-ranked… Continue reading

Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets a top award for comedy

WASHINGTON — After a 35-year acting career and with two iconic television… Continue reading

Ricky Skaggs, Dottie West enter Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE — Bluegrass and country star Ricky Skaggs, singer Dottie West and… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Stephen Hawking’s wheelchair, thesis for sale

LONDON — Stephen Hawking was a cosmic visionary, a figure of inspiration… Continue reading

Canada deemed U.S. a safe country for asylum seekers after internal review

OTTAWA — Canadian immigration officials have determined that the United States remains… Continue reading

Bombardier sues Mitsubishi over alleged theft of aircraft trade secrets

MONTREAL — Bombardier is suing Mitsubishi Aircraft in the United States over… Continue reading

Three strong earthquakes reported in Pacific Ocean off Vancouver Island

Three relatively strong earthquakes were recorded Sunday night in the Pacific Ocean… Continue reading

Most Read