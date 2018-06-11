Canadian marijuana firms warned to play by the rules after legalization

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The former chair of the federal cannabis taskforce is warning the industry to play by the rules when recreational marijuana is legalized.

“We’ve seen this too often with big tobacco and big pharma,” Anne McLellan told weed producers Monday, noting tobacco companies and the government have clashed in court numerous times over advertising and branding.

“The rules are there … but they’ll push right up against those rules and then make us take them to court, for example, to get clarity.”

The former federal justice minister said the cannabis industry has the opportunity to play within the rules — and perhaps get some future concessions.

But McLellan told the World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, N.B., that firms could face pushback from government and communities if they don’t.

“There could be pushback and nobody knows where that pushback might end up,” said McLellan, whose task force reported to the Trudeau government in December 2016 and underpinned its recreational cannabis bill.

The Senate has approved the bill — but with nearly four dozen amendments that the government may not entirely accept.

Bill C-45 passed in the upper house last week by a vote of 56-to-30 with one abstention, over the objections of Conservative senators. The bill must now go back to the House of Commons, where the government will decide whether to approve, reject or modify the changes before returning it to the Senate for another vote.

The cannabis industry has complained that some of the regulations are too restrictive.

Health Canada is requiring marijuana packages to be a single, uniform colour without images or graphics other than the logo and a health warning.

Ray Gracewood, chief operating officer for Organigram, a Moncton, N.B., based medicinal cannabis producer that is ready to enter the recreational market, has said companies need to be able to compete.

“We have to find creative ways to market our product and differentiate ourselves while remaining within the regulations,” Gracewood said.

“Without the opportunity to develop a brand that’s targeted in a responsible way to responsible adults, it allows the industry to be exposed to the illicit market and the continued growth of the illicit market where brands do exist and amazing packaging does exist,” he said.

Organigram recently announced a number of brands, including Trailer Park Buds, through a partnership with the people responsible for the “Trailer Park Boys” television show.

But McLellan cautioned producers not to try to get around the rules.

“My advice to everybody in our system is, don’t be going in looking for loopholes. Go in saying this is a new, transformative public policy and we have to make sure we are bringing the people in our communities along with us,” she said.

Derek Riedle, co-chair of the conference and publisher of cannabis culture magazine Civilized, said the branding restrictions go a little too far, but the government appears to be listening.

“What they’re saying is that we’re good to start here, now let’s start the dialogue on how we relax things,” he said.

“This is an evolution we’re about to go through. The regs today are not going to be what the regs are in five or 10 years. But we want people adjusting them, not breaking them.”

Previous story
Analog charm of World Cup sticker book endures among fans
Next story
Starbucks Canada to close stores for training on race, bias and inclusion

Just Posted

Pedestrian hit by car near Pine Lake dies

Innisfail RCMP continue to investigate

Canadian marijuana firms warned to play by the rules after legalization

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The former chair of the federal cannabis taskforce… Continue reading

Trump tariff tirade has MPs united across party lines, urging calm

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump’s name-calling trade tirade had members of… Continue reading

Trump attacks put fresh focus on Canada’s supply-managed dairy system

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump upped the ante on Canada’s supply-managed… Continue reading

Crucial test of Ebola vaccine raises hopes, doubts in Congo

MBANDAKA, Congo — Irene Mboyo Mola spent 11 days caring for her… Continue reading

WATCH: Santacruzan, a colourful parade of ‘queens,’ goes through Parkland Mall

Sunday’s weather didn’t stop Central Alberta “queens” to put on a show… Continue reading

Americans turn to social media to show support for Canadian culture exports

TORONTO — With diplomatic tensions between U.S. and Canada rocked by recent… Continue reading

Starbucks Canada to close stores for training on race, bias and inclusion

TORONTO — Starbucks is closing about 1,100 Canadian locations this afternoon for… Continue reading

Polar bear hitches ride on iceberg, visits coastal Newfoundland town

ST. ANTHONY, N.L. — Mother Nature came through in a big way… Continue reading

A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year’s Tony Awards

NEW YORK — A small-scale, intimate musical about hard-won cultural understanding was… Continue reading

Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security… Continue reading

Liberals set to unveil changes to key program fighting homelessness

OTTAWA — A cornerstone federal strategy to combat homelessness is set to… Continue reading

Analog charm of World Cup sticker book endures among fans

SAO PAULO — Eighth-grade teacher Ari Mascarenhas could have picked high-tech gadgets… Continue reading

How did it come to this? A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

QUEBEC — The leaders of Canada and the United States are locked… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month