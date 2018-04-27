Canadian markets run by TMX Group close hours early, expected to resume Monday

TORONTO — Canada’s largest stock exchange and other securities markets operated by TMX Group were shut down about two hours early Friday due to undisclosed technical problems.

“We have identified the issue and are working to rectify,” the company said in a statement, without disclosing details.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. We expect to resume trading at regular hours on Monday, April 30, 2018.”

It also said that closing stock prices would be issued Friday afternoon, to be used as the basis of trading when the markets reopen next week.

Besides the Toronto Stock Exchange, which primarily handles equities of some of Canada’s biggest companies, the company also operates the TSX Venture Exchange, the TSX Alpha Exchange and the Montreal Exchange, which is Canada’s largest market for trading derivatives.

The Canadian Securities Exchange, a much smaller operation under different ownership, was unaffected.

News of the unusual shutdown began to be distributed by TMX Group at about 2 p.m., a few minutes after the company became aware of the problem.

TMX announced at about 3 p.m. that it wouldn’t re-open its markets for the remainder of the session, which normally ends at 4 p.m.

A spokeswoman for Toronto-based TMX Group said the company was investigating the cause of the disruption but would be confining its comments to its social media feed.

Previous story
Amazon keeps Prime membership price on hold in Canada despite increase in U.S.

Just Posted

Three die in highway collision

Two people who died were on a motorcycle

Pharmacare to be discussed in Red Deer

Meeting hosted by Red Deer District Labour Council

Young offender asks judge for longer sentence

14-year-old sentenced for robbery wanted more time to finish schooling

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

OTTAWA — Oilsands projects that use steam to release bitumen from deep… Continue reading

Red Deer noon-hour concert: The Obsessions Octet performs May 3

First Thursday at the Snell concert is free

WATCH: Thousands of high school students visit Red Deer College for CAREERexpo

The eighth annual CAREERexpo was held at RDC Thursday

Tweets about tragic events are a social media minefield, experts warn

TORONTO — Think before you post, social media experts say after an… Continue reading

Trudeau urged to press G7 leaders for $1.3 billion for girls’ education

OTTAWA — A coalition of 30 non-governmental organizations has asked Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Provinces need more info about marijuana impairment testing technology: B.C.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia has unveiled its plan for regulating recreational marijuana,… Continue reading

Jazz Fest: Opening joy tempered by the loss of a Neville

NEW ORLEANS — The 49th annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival… Continue reading

Justin Bieber visits hometown exhibit on himself in Stratford, Ont.

STRATFORD, Ont. — Justin Bieber’s grandparents are known to frequent an exhibit… Continue reading

Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke to leave club

Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke will be leaving the… Continue reading

Quebec woman charged with second-degree murder in two-year-old daughter’s death

QUEBEC — A Quebec City mother was formally charged Friday with second-degree… Continue reading

Edmonton woman says airline humiliated her because of non-contagious rash

HALIFAX — An Edmonton woman says she was publicly humiliated and booted… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month