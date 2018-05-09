Canadian NAFTA concern: North American auto production tied up in red tape

WASHINGTON — Canada is voicing concerns heard from car companies that some of the rules being considered during the NAFTA negotiations could prove damaging to one of this continent’s biggest industries.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she raised some of those worries Wednesday during a meeting with her U.S. counterpart, as countries make what could be a last stab at a deal in 2018.

She also asked questions about whether the implications of some details in the latest proposals had been properly thought through.

“(These) are the rules that govern this huge, highly integrated automotive industry in North America. Making a mistake could mean burdening companies with far too much red tape — something that’s too cumbersome that makes North America less competitive, compared to the rest of the world,” Freeland said upon leaving the meeting.

“That’s certainly an issue that I’m very, very focused on. I want the rules that we come up with to be rules that do not force our car companies, and our car-parts companies, to be spending too much time on administration and on box-checking, when I would like them to be spending most of their time inventing — and building — really, really great cars and trucks.”

The latest U.S. proposal demands that 75 per cent of every car use North American parts, that 70 per cent of all steel be North American, that 40 per cent of every car be built by workers making $16 per hour and that companies get credit for research and development spending.

One industry-funded study by the Center for Automotive Research says those rules would increase the cost of a car by hundreds or even thousands of dollars, essentially act as a multibillion-dollar tax, and ultimately hurt sales.

The study calculates that somewhere between 25 per cent to 87 per cent of vehicles currently sold in the U.S. would fail to meet the new rules, and would wind up simply paying a tariff.

While the U.S. goal is to steer manufacturing work back north, the fact that the U.S. tariff for non-compliance is only 2.5 per cent has some industry-watchers saying the new rules would just create more tariffs, not jobs.

Mexico in particular has opposed the American proposal, and has countered by recommending more modest changes.

Autos are considered a key issue in the talks, which must necessarily be resolved before the countries make the final tradeoffs in other sectors required to achieve a deal.

If such an agreement does not happen in the next few weeks, there is a chance the process will go into political hibernation for the duration of the year, as Mexico and the U.S. hold national elections.

“NAFTA’s important to our industry, so we’re extremely hopeful that all three parties will be able to quickly come to some sort of agreement,” said Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council and former governor of Missouri.

“We’ve urged a speedy completion of the negotiation, and always felt like the certainty of NAFTA was extremely important.”

He said he was encouraged that there has been progress in the talks. For months, the U.S. was proposing that half of all car parts be produced inside the United States.

Previous story
Saskatchewan seeks intervener status in B.C. Trans Mountain pipeline case
Next story
Central bank raises key metric used to determine mortgage eligibility

Just Posted

WATCH: Cirque du Soleil comes to Red Deer for first time

Former Olympic figure skater part of the show

Lacombe and Blackfalds consider future of regional transit system

Lacombe council raised concerns about ridership numbers for BOLT transit system

Three day public consultation set to ReImagine Sylvan Lake

The heart of Sylvan Lake – its stretch of lakefront – is… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer councillors pitch in to help during Green Deer

Red Deer council did their part to support Green Deer as they… Continue reading

UPDATED: RDC announces first applied degree program

Animation and visual effects degree

WATCH: Red Deer’s West Park Elementary gets Arbor Day oak tree

Students also get saplings to plant around the city

Diverging values lead to Mormon retreat from Boy Scouts

SALT LAKE CITY — For more than a century, the Boy Scouts… Continue reading

Allegations against NDP MP Christine Moore ‘not relevant’ to Weir case: Singh

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is standing by his decision to… Continue reading

Conservative MP questions whether Trudeau’s apologies are sincere

OTTAWA — Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu says that while she supports Prime… Continue reading

Update: Racist tirade caught on video at Lethbridge Denny’s restaurant goes viral

Lethbridge police say they are looking into the verbal dispute.

Romaine lettuce outbreak update: 149 sick in 29 states

NEW YORK — Four more states are reporting illnesses in a food… Continue reading

Jets’ Maurice: ‘A calmness’ to Game 7s as Winnipeg prepares to face Nashville

Anticipation, excitement and a fair amount of nerves are to be expected… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Mac and Cheese for a Cause in Red Deer

All proceeds from the event go to the Stephen Lewis Foundation

A long, complicated wait for normal in flood-struck New Brunswick

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jill Oland’s house in upscale Rothesay, N.B., is… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month