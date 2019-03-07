Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. executive vice-chairman Steve Laut arrivees for the company’s annual meeting in Calgary, Thursday, May 3, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Natural says oil curtailments work, despite rivals’ complaints

CALGARY — Alberta’s crude curtailment plan is working so well to support western Canadian oil prices that it won’t likely be needed for too much longer, say executives at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Furthermore, the profitability of crude-by-rail shipments to the U.S. Gulf Coast is intact and will encourage more export capacity growth, they added on Thursday.

“The Canadian oil market was very rocky in the fourth quarter with dysfunctional marketplace dynamics driving historically high differentials for both heavy and light oil in Canada,” said executive vice-chairman Steve Laut on a conference call to discuss financial results.

“The first quarter of 2019 is a completely different story … With curtailments imposed by the Alberta government, market order has been established.”

The remarks stand in stark contrast to recent comments by CEOs from Husky Energy Inc., Suncor Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd., who said their refining assets and pipeline contracts had allowed them to profit from steep price discounts on Canadian crude and their removal had made crude-by-rail unprofitable.

The CEO of Cenovus Energy Inc., however, said he supports the cuts and his company would increase its rail shipments this year as economics would likely improve.

The province imposed production quotas as of Jan. 1 on larger producers designed to keep 325,000 barrels per day of crude off the market and eliminate a glut of trapped oil. The target was cut to 250,000 bpd in February and March and set at 225,000 bpd for April.

Canadian Natural, one of the largest oil producers in Alberta, has been required to cut 95,000 bpd this month, said president Tim McKay in an interview.

The company is advancing a planned maintenance turnaround at its Horizon oilsands mine into March from April to reduce the impact of the cuts and has been drilling fewer wells than planned, he added.

It also is considering delaying startup of the 40,000-barrel-per-day steam-driven Kirby North oilsands project that is nearing completion, as well as new wells expected to add 26,000 bpd of production at its Primrose thermal oil project in northern Alberta.

Canadian Natural blamed low oil prices for a net loss of $776 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with a profit of $396 million a year earlier, but announced a 12 per cent increase in its quarterly dividend to 37.5 cents per share.

Its shares climbed by about three per cent to $36.90 by mid-afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange as analysts reported its operating results were largely in line with expectations, though adjusted profit fell short.

McKay said Canadian Natural is currently shipping about 14,000 bpd of crude by rail and that may rise.

He pointed out that heavy oil at the U.S. Gulf Coast is now trading at a US$2 per barrel premium to New York benchmark West Texas Intermediate, which improves the return from shipping oil there by rail.

Last week, Enbridge Inc. announced permitting delays in Minnesota meant its Line 3 replacement pipeline, expected to add 370,000 bpd of export capacity of Canadian crude, won’t open until the second half of 2020, a year later than expected.

The project was being counted on to help move Alberta oil but McKay said other factors remain in place, including natural declines in conventional oil output due to lower spending and the Alberta government’s $3.7-billion commitment to lease rail cars to transport up to 120,000 bpd of oil.

He said the $9.7-billion Sturgeon Refinery near Edmonton co-owned by Canadian Natural is expected to soon be able to start accepting diluted bitumen for processing, which will eventually divert 80,000 bpd from the export stream.

Canadian Natural production in the quarter averaged 1.08 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 1.02 million boe/d in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Previous story
Central bank ‘surprised’ by weak data before longer slump call, rate-hike doubts
Next story
Farmer patience on tariffs comes with caution flag for Trump

Just Posted

Central Alberta well recognized at Alberta Beer Awards

Lacombe’s Cilantro and Chive won Restaurant of the Year for second straight year

Seismic experts investigating Monday’s earthquake

Unclear if nearby fracking caused earthquake

Red Deer Tory MP Earl Dreeshen is “saddened” by Trudeau’s stance on SNC-Lavalin affair

MP believes his Conservative Party stands to gain from the scandal

Greater access to midwives expected by 2020 in Red Deer

Alberta Health Services and the Alberta Association of Midwives reach new agreement

Kenney threatens defamation lawsuit on ex-colleague accusing him of cheating

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney is threatening to sue a… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

Seniors: Spot and stop frauds and scams

Last year several Canadians, including myself, received threatening calls from people claiming… Continue reading

Six new charges face man arrested in double stabbing outside Delta, B.C., school

DELTA, B.C. — Police in the suburban Vancouver city of Delta say… Continue reading

Stolen autos sold to unsuspecting buyers in three western provinces: police

Calgary police have charged three people and are looking for a fourth… Continue reading

PM will try to douse SNC-Lavalin fire by admitting mistakes but nothing illegal

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will try to put the SNC-Lavalin… Continue reading

Trudeau to apologize for handling of Inuit who died during TB treatment

IQALUIT, Nunavut — The prime minister is to deliver an apology today… Continue reading

Manitoba opposition parties say budget could lead to snap election

WINNIPEG — It’s budget day in Manitoba, and many political observers are… Continue reading

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has posted her first Instagram image. The… Continue reading

Barbie announces Tessa Virtue doll as part of ‘Role Models’ series

Canadian figure skating star Tessa Virtue is getting a Barbie made in… Continue reading

Most Read