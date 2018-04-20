Canadian Pacific starting operations shutdown ahead of possible strike

CALGARY — Canadian Pacific Railway says it has begun shutting down train operations ahead of a possible strike set to start Saturday by two unionized workforces.

The company says it has an embargo application in place on shipments going to or from CP’s Canadian locations that will take effect just after midnight on April 21.

Canadian Pacific says it continues to bargain with both the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which have given strike notices for this Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which represents about 3,000 CP Rail engineers and conductors, said Thursday that less than two days from a strike deadline they had no progress to report.

The potential strike comes at a difficult time for the railway, which is under pressure from shippers to move backed-up grain shipments and supply more trains to the pipeline-constrained oil industry in Western Canada.

The Teamsters union reached a tentative deal with Canadian National Railway Co. last month for a new contract for about 1,700 workers. CN’s IBEW members ratified an agreement in April 2017.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CP)

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version stated that both unions reached a tentative deal with CN in March.

Previous story
Recent retail sales far weaker than initial estimates, revisions suggest

Just Posted

Update: Hundreds pay respects to Stettler homicide victim

Gofundme account created to help the Heritage House in Stettler

Much left to fight for beyond legalization, pot activists say as they mark 4-20

TORONTO — Cannabis activists say although this year’s 4-20 celebrations across the… Continue reading

Canadian Pacific starting operations shutdown ahead of possible strike

CALGARY — Canadian Pacific Railway says it has begun shutting down train… Continue reading

Nicholas Butcher says he fatally stabbed Kristin Johnston by accident

HALIFAX — Nicholas Butcher has told his second-degree murder trial that he… Continue reading

Trudeau ends three-country tour with his global reputation, alliances intact

LONDON — Justin Trudeau is heading home from a lengthy, three-country foreign… Continue reading

WATCH: Fine wine and food at Red Deer College

The Red Deer College Alumni Association hosted its 14th annual Fine Wine… Continue reading

Sarah Jessica Parker calls Cynthia Nixon’s run ‘exciting’

NEW YORK — Cynthia Nixon’s quest for the governorship of New York… Continue reading

Lawyers for Russian player say FIFA ends anti-doping case

By Graham Dunbar THE ASSOCIATED PRESS GENEVA — Lawyers for Russia defender… Continue reading

Woman who lost pink house, court case seeks box office win

WASHINGTON — Susette Kelo’s Supreme Court case now has a Hollywood ending,… Continue reading

Recent retail sales far weaker than initial estimates, revisions suggest

OTTAWA — Canadian retail sales during the crucial holiday shopping season were… Continue reading

U.S. woman sentenced to life in Valentine’s Day shooting plot at mall

HALIFAX — An American woman who plotted to go on a Valentine’s… Continue reading

Alabama mail-bomber the oldest executed in US modern times

ATMORE, Ala. — An Alabama man convicted of sending mail bombs during… Continue reading

The Latest: It was Putin call that had Trump fuming at Flynn

WASHINGTON — The Latest on former FBI Director James Comey’s memos (all… Continue reading

Boston’s Tuukka Rask, Riley Nash step up in Game 4 win over Leafs

Bruins 3 Maple Leafs 1 TORONTO — The Boston Bruins didn’t need… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month