Canadian steel not a national security threat on its own: US commerce secretary

OTTAWA — The U.S. commerce secretary says Canada is not a national security threat and that a revitalized NAFTA could make the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum go away.

Wilbur Ross also acknowledges that the U.S. doesn’t have a trade deficit on steel with Canada — and, in fact, has a surplus with its northern neighbour in terms of dollar value.

Under grilling today by Republicans and Democrats in Washington, Ross has heard concerns that looming retaliatory tariffs by allies, including Canada, Mexico and the European Union, would kill American jobs and drive up prices for consumers.

Ross also links the steel and aluminum tariffs to the ongoing renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

He made the remarks to a U.S. Senate committee examining tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on some of his country’s closest partners, based on the premise they are threats to American national security and citing the controversial section 232 of U.S. trade law.

Asked why the Canadian steel industry poses a national security threat, Ross replied that Canada, on its own, doesn’t represent a threat.

He said the tariffs are designed to persuade allies to reduce the amount of Chinese steel that passes through their countries and then floods into the U.S.

Ross also said the imposition of the tariffs is linked to the NAFTA talks.

“We had initially exempted Canada and Mexico from the (national security category) pending negotiations of NAFTA overall,” Ross said of the three-country talks that recently stalled.

“Unfortunately, those talks were not able to come to a conclusion …

“Our objective is to have a revitalized NAFTA, a NAFTA that helps America and, as part of that, the 232s would logically go away both as it relates to Canada and as to Mexico.”

Ross added that U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer is optimistic that NAFTA talks “could pick up steam” after Mexico’s July 1 presidential election.

Previous story
Aurora Cannabis to spin off U.S. holdings to publicly traded Australis Capital
Next story
Toronto stock index hits high, while U.S. markets mixed; Loonie lower

Just Posted

Red Deer celebrates its Special Olympians

12th annual Special Olympics Celebrity Breakfast

Shoplifter caught on video in Stettler

Anyone with information is asked to contact police

Windstorm: One year later

Signs remain of the devastation from windstorm that toppled hundreds of trees

Oily rags led to house fire

Red Deer Emergency Services said a crew staining a deck did not properly dispose of rags

Global refugee numbers reach new high, U.S. and Canada take in record numbers

OTTAWA — On a day when newly released data showcased in tangible… Continue reading

Updated: Westlake home damaged in Tuesday afternoon fire

Woman and her cat escaped injury when fire hit home

Officials make case against parents accused of child abuse

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Prosecutors made their case Wednesday against a Southern California… Continue reading

Manitoba educational assistant sentenced to 3 1/5 years for sex with student

WINNIPEG — A former educational assistant in Winnipeg has been sentenced to… Continue reading

Conservatives can ‘win anywhere,’ Scheer says in welcoming Richard Martel

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed the newest member of his… Continue reading

Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion’s killers

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — For hours, the fans came in a steady… Continue reading

Canadian steel not a national security threat on its own: US commerce secretary

OTTAWA — The U.S. commerce secretary says Canada is not a national… Continue reading

Camargo lifts Braves over Blue Jays with first career grand slam

Braves 11 Blue Jays 4 TORONTO — Jaime Garcia is searching for… Continue reading

A beetle brings a nightmare on ash street

Introduced pests and diseases put the fear of God into plant biologists… Continue reading

Photos: Blair House is where the president’s guests get VIP treatment

WASHINGTON - Diagonally across the street from the White House is a… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month