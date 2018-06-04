Canadian telecom companies awaiting spectrum auction prior to 5G rollout

Canadian telecom companies are looking for regulatory clarity from the federal government as they prepare to unveil the next generation of wireless technology, the chief technology officer for Telus said Monday.

Ibrahim Gedeon told the annual Canadian Telecom Summit in Toronto that device and network equipment manufacturers are pushing to get their products ready for fifth-generation wireless networks by 2020.

He says the problem for Canada is that the federal ministry that allocates spectrum hasn’t revealed when it will hold an auction for the 3,500 megahertz band of spectrum, also known as 3.5 gigahertz.

Gedeon says Telus and Canada’s other major wireless network operators have been pushing for Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains to commit to having the 3,500 MHz auction by next year.

The Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development has said previously that it will lay out its road map for the next spectrum auction this summer.

Gedeon says he hopes that Bains addresses the issue when he speaks at the telecom conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Companies in this story: (TSX:T)

Previous story
Aluminum summit discussing U.S. trade tariffs and global overcapacity

Just Posted

Stranded boaters rescued on shore of North Saskatchewan River

Adults, children and dog found Saturday night

Lee re-elected to FCM board

Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual general meeting held in Halifax

Guatemala volcanic eruption sends lava into homes, kills 25

A volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Fallon to Parkland students: ‘Don’t let anything stop you’

SUNRISE, Fla. — Graduating seniors at the Florida high school where a… Continue reading

Like a ‘miracle’: Fogo Island Inn a lucrative success on Canada’s eastern edge

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Gywneth Paltrow has called Fogo Island “heaven.” Late-night… Continue reading

WATCH: Walk for Muscular Dystrophy in Red Deer

More than 100 people participated in the 11th annual event at Mackenzie Trails

Jordan PM quits over mass protests against tax increases

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday accepted the resignation… Continue reading

Metis want judicial review of government’s decision to quash Manitoba Hydro deal

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Metis Federation has filed legal action against the… Continue reading

READER PHOTO: Pelicans fly into Red Deer

One of the world’s biggest birds test Red Deer River waters

Some of Bertrand Charest’s victims to attend news conference in Montreal

MONTREAL — Four of the women sexually assaulted by ex-national ski coach… Continue reading

‘It’s not evil’: ‘Bud Empire’ aims to remove stigma around pot dispensaries

TORONTO — Bob Kay feels a twinge of fear every day as… Continue reading

Bathe naked with strangers? Welcome to a Japanese bathhouse

TOKYO — Japan is proud of its bathing traditions. For many Westerners,… Continue reading

Bed, grocery carts, plywood found along Red Deer River bank

89 big garbage bags collected during Sunday’s Red Deer River Cleanup

Trudeau says U.S. steel, tariffs on national security grounds are insulting

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is “insulting” that President… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month