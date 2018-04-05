Canadians have traded BitTorrent for Kodi for streaming pirated content: report

TORONTO — Canadians who stream pirated TV and film content have shifted almost entirely from using BitTorrent technology to the more user-friendly Kodi software that’s commonly installed on TV set-top boxes running Google’s Android operating system, suggests a new report.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based network management company Sandvine analyzed anonymized data from 100,000 Canadian households last year and found about one in 10 had at least one set-top box, computer, smartphone or tablet running the Kodi software, which can be used to access legal content but is more commonly known for offering links to TV shows and movies.

Sandvine estimates about seven per cent of the studied Canadian households were using Kodi to access pirated content, compared to six per cent of the U.S. households it looked at separately.

Another form of pirated streaming, which requires a monthly subscription to watch thousands of live TV channels from around the world, was estimated by Sandvine to be used by about eight per cent of the Canadian households.

Dan Deeth, manager of media and industry relations for Sandvine, says he believes most consumers know what they’re buying when they pick up one of the streaming boxes, which often tout a “free TV for life” offer. But he says it is possible some may not realize they’re accessing pirated content.

“The average consumer might not know but they’re probably fooling themselves or turning a blind eye, because to get those services legitimately you’d be paying over $100 a month to get 1,000 channels — all the pay-per-views, all the sports channels, all the premium HBOs — from a legitimate source.”

Sandvine notes the live TV streams accounted for about 7.5 per cent of the downloaded data used by Canadians during peak evening hours. In comparison, Netflix was tied to about a third of the data Canadians used during evening prime-time hours, while YouTube was close to 20 per cent.

Deeth says a good chunk of the traffic from the live TV streams is related to international content, which is particularly popular in urban areas with immigrant communities.

“We think they’re accessing content that maybe they can’t get as much here. Bell and Rogers obviously offer international packages but there might be five or 10 channels not 50 or 100. The international aspect is a big driver of who is using these services.”

The report notes that while BitTorrent accounted for as much as 15 per cent of daily traffic in Canada in 2014, it was down to just 1.6 per cent in September. While BitTorrent can be used legitimately to distribute content, Sandvine believes the use of BitTorrent in Canada for legal content “is negligible.”

Deeth says the company began tracking the decline of BitTorrent over five years ago, which was initially being linked to the rise of legitimate streaming services like Netflix.

Previous story
Pot sector financings face ‘enhanced’ due diligence, BMO CEO says
Next story
Trudeau hopes for good NAFTA news as U.S. plays down potential deal in Peru

Just Posted

Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

Starting today, Canadians won’t have to be near a television or radio… Continue reading

RCMP dress as survey crew to catch drivers using cellphones, not buckling up

AMHERST, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia are going undercover in a… Continue reading

Canadian ‘lifter under scrutiny at Commonwealth Games after hit and run charge

GOLD COAST, Australia — A senior Canadian team official at the Commonwealth… Continue reading

Canada not on board plan to ban “dirty fuel” use on Arctic shipping routes

OTTAWA — The Canadian government wants more study on the impact of… Continue reading

Canada adds 32,300 jobs, all full time, as jobless rate stays at record low 5.8%

OTTAWA — The economy delivered 32,300 net new jobs last month as… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre looks to future

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is looking to the future. About… Continue reading

For defenders and judges, comfort dogs in court do opposite

HARTFORD, Conn. — As dogs and other animals are increasingly used in… Continue reading

Star Wars spinoff ‘Solo’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

NEW YORK — “Solo: A Star Wars Story” will premiere at the… Continue reading

Myanmar groups say Facebook hasn’t controlled hate speech

BANGKOK — Civil society and rights groups in Myanmar said Facebook has… Continue reading

Judge releases fatality inquiry report into death of mentally handicapped woman

EDMONTON — A report into the death of a mentally handicapped woman… Continue reading

Canadians in Silicon Valley reflect on US gun culture in wake of YouTube shooting

When Ron Piovesan moved from Toronto to the United States for work… Continue reading

Red Deer couple sells red Tulips for Parkinson’s awareness month

Imagine talking, but not being understood by people, reaching for your wallet,… Continue reading

‘I lost my best friend to suicide last May’ Central Alberta teen raises awareness about mental health issues

Shareena Ermineskin from Maskwacis crowned Miss Teen Central Alberta in March

Former Oilers owner Peter Pocklington faces new securities charges in U.S.

Former Edmonton Oilers owner Peter Pocklington and his company face new securities… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month