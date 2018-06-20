Cannabis producer Tilray files for public offering on Nasdaq stock exchange

NANAIMO, B.C. — Cannabis producer Tilray Inc. has filed for a proposed initial public offering on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The Nanaimo, B.C.-based company says it has not determined the number of shares to be offered or the price range for the offering. It will trade under the symbol TLRY.

The company says it does not intent to list on any stock exchange in Canada.

In its filing, Tilray boasts of having its products available in 10 countries and agreements with established pharmaceutical distributors in 12.

In Canada, the company has signed agreements to supply medical cannabis to Pharmasave and Shoppers Drug Mart.

The company has also signed agreements to supply cannabis for adult-use with Quebec, Yukon, and the Northwest Territories and says it’s finalizing a letter of intent with Manitoba.

