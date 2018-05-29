CBS controlling shareholder fires back over board vote

DOVER, Del. — CBS Corp.’s controlling shareholder fired back Tuesday over a board attempt to dilute the shareholder’s stock voting power, the latest move in an escalating legal battle for control of the media company.

In complaint filed in Delaware’s Chancery Court, National Amusements Inc. argues that a CBS board vote to approve a dividend that would drastically reduce NAI’s voting stake in CBS was invalid. NAI claims the vote violated CBS’s bylaws and corporate charter, and that CBS board members violated their fiduciary duties to stockholders. It also argues that the vote was based on recommendations of a special board committee that had exceeded its authority.

“It is undisputed that the director defendants’ actions are unprecedented under Delaware law,” NAI attorneys wrote.

The filing comes after CBS asked a Chancery Court judge last week to declare that the board vote was “effective and permissible.”

“Today’s reactive complaint from NAI was not unexpected,” CBS said in a statement. “The amended complaint filed last week by CBS and its special committee details the ways in which NAI misused its power to the detriment of CBS shareholders, and was submitted after careful deliberation.”

The legal dispute centres on a special dividend approved by the CBS board that would decrease NAI’s voting stake in CBS from roughly 80 per cent to about 20 per cent.

The board vote came only after NAI, led by the daughter of billionaire media mogul Sumner Redstone, submitted documents to CBS decreeing that any dividend must be approved by a “supermajority” of its 14-member board, a threshold that was not met.

CBS contends that NAI’s purported bylaw amendments are invalid and, under federal securities law, were not effective at the time of the board meeting.

CBS, led by CEO and Chairman Les Moonves, is pushing back against pressure by National Amusements to merge with Viacom, which also is controlled by NAI. National Amusements argues that CBS’s actions are based on unsubstantiated claims that NAI was interfering with company management, and purported threats of a forced merger based on unsourced media reports and conjecture.

“The only cogent, but manifestly improper, explanation for the director defendants’ unprecedented action is that Leslie “Les” Moonves, CBS’s long-time CEO, has tired of having to deal with a stockholder with voting control,” NAI attorneys wrote.

“Mr. Moonves apparently gave the director defendants an ultimatum: Either you remove NAI’s voting control, or I resign,” they added. “This ultimatum came against the backdrop of a $180 million “golden parachute” in Mr. Moonves’s employment agreement that had been adopted without discussion or approval of the full board, with the intended purpose of entrenching Mr. Moonves in his position as CEO.”

The CBS board vote came after the company unsuccessfully sought a restraining order in conjunction with a May 14 lawsuit alleging that NAI was breaching its fiduciary duties to CBS and other shareholders and trying to undermine the authority of its management and board of directors.

CBS and Viacom were once part of the same company, known as Viacom, but were split in 2005 into separate entities, both controlled by Sumner Redstone. Shari Redstone has been pushing to reunite the companies under one corporate umbrella, but a CBS special board committee concluded that a merger would not be in the company’s best interest.

In refusing to grant CBS a restraining order, Chancellor Andre Bouchard — who called the dividend proposal an “extraordinary measure” — noted that the company could still file a court challenge if NAI takes actions inconsistent with its fiduciary obligations to the company and to other shareholders.

Previous story
Ottawa won’t be rushed to end a rail strike that favours CP, says Trudeau
Next story
Tesla in Autopilot mode crashes into California police car

Just Posted

Suspicious package sent to Red Deer law firm

Heavy police presence in the downtown Tuesday afternoon

Public fears about mobile SCS units may transpire — or not

No application, so far, for safe injection trailer

Olympian inspires Red Deer students

Olympic skeleton racer Jane Channell made a surprise visit to the students she has been mentoring

Marijuana plants seized in Stettler

Police search property

Fentanyl and weapons seized in Red Deer

ALERT’s Red Deer organized crime and gang team lead investigation

Updated: Bentley residents rally to save postal service

Residents concerned Canada Post is moving parcel service to Lacombe

ATM stolen in Rimbey

RCMP searching for two suspects

Canadian Facebook whistle-blower: I did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

OTTAWA — The Canadian data expert whose allegations set off an international… Continue reading

Ten cases dropped due to delays in military justice system: auditor

OTTAWA — The federal auditor general fired a rocket at Canada’s military… Continue reading

Auditor general says ‘cultural’ shift needed to prevent another Phoenix

OTTAWA — The failed federal public service pay system was the result… Continue reading

Pipeline fight continues, federal decision does not reduce spill risk: Horgan

VICTORIA — The politician leading the charge against the expansion of the… Continue reading

One suspect in Mississauga, Ont., restaurant explosion may be female, police say

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — One of two suspects wanted in connection with an… Continue reading

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

PARIS — Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the second round at the… Continue reading

Royal newlyweds are not booked to stay at the Fairmont in Jasper: spokeswoman

JASPER, Alta. — A spokeswoman for the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month