CBS to report earnings as CEO faces sexual-misconduct probe

NEW YORK — CBS will report second-quarter earnings on Thursday as turmoil swirls around the media company ahead of the important fall TV season.

CEO Les Moonves is facing an investigation after the New Yorker magazine published a story last Friday detailing accounts by six women accusing him of sexual misconduct spanning three decades. The allegations include complaints of forced kissing, unwanted sexual advances and career retaliation against women who rebuffed him. CBS’ board will keep Moonves in his job while two outside law firms investigate the complaints. Moonves is expected to face questions from analysts during an earning conference call Thursday.

CBS will report results from the April-to-June quarter after the market closes. Analysts expect CBS to report higher revenue from a year ago, on stronger ad sales from its CBS network and more subscribers to its streaming services — CBS All Access, which expanded to Canada in April, and a standalone version of Showtime.

Moonves joined CBS in 1995 and quickly climbed the ranks, becoming CEO of CBS Television in 1998 and CEO of the newly created CBS Corp. in 2006 after its split from Viacom. He revived the company with hit shows like “NCIS” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

CBS’ upcoming lineup for the fall season, when the networks debut their high-profile shows, has a mix of renewed hits and reboots, including new versions of “Murphy Brown” and “Magnum P.I.” and renewals of “The Big Bang Theory” and its spinoff “Young Sheldon.”

CBS said late Wednesday that it has hired two high-profile law firms to investigate the sexual-misconduct claims. Both teams will be led by women. Covington & Burling’s investigation will be led by Nancy Kestenbaum, who has led independent investigations of sexual misconduct for private schools Choate Rosemary Hall and The Brearley School. Debevoise & Plimpton’s investigation will be led by Mary Jo White, former chairwoman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Meanwhile, The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that CBS board members knew several months ago of an investigation by police in Los Angeles into allegations that Moonves had assaulted a woman three decades ago when they both worked at TV studio Lorimar Productions. No charges were filed, but Moonves revealed the existence of the investigation to a board committee, which hired a law firm to investigate, according to the Times, which cited two unnamed people familiar with the matter. CBS didn’t immediately return messages for comment.

As the future of CBS’ leadership comes into question, CBS is also locked in a court battle with its parent company, National Amusements, which also owns Viacom. CBS fears that the head of National Amusements, Shari Redstone, will try to combine CBS and Viacom. Under Moonves, CBS has resisted because CBS is more profitable and Viacom networks such as Nickelodeon struggle with viewership. CBS has sought to implement a special dividend to reduce National Amusements’ control of the company. Redstone is challenging that in a Delaware court.

CBS is facing an industry roiled by consolidation. Media companies are combining to better compete against fast-growing internet companies like Netflix and Amazon. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in June and Disney is in the process of buying Fox’s entertainment businesses for $71 billion.

As more people skip traditional cable subscriptions to watch TV online, CBS has pushed into streaming more aggressively than other networks. CBS launched its own service rather than providing shows to outside streaming services such as Netflix or Hulu. It has some shows that are exclusive to the $6-a-month CBS All Access, including “Big Brother: Over the Top”; “The Good Fight,” a spinoff of its hit law procedural “The Good Wife”; and “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Last quarter, CBS said CBS All Access and Showtime streaming services combined had 5.3 million subscriptions, on track to exceed CBS’ goal of 8 million U.S. subscriptions by 2020. The services continue to “gain momentum,” Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger said in a note to clients.

Previous story
New survey sheds light on Me Too movement in Canadian workplaces

Just Posted

Thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

For the second straight day, Red Deer and Central Alberta have been… Continue reading

Vancouver walks tightrope between protecting panoramas against housing needs

VANCOUVER — Paris has its Eiffel Tower, Chicago has its architectural skyline… Continue reading

Infant nutrition classes to be held in Red Deer

Free classes offered by Alberta Health Services

Wildfires scorching homes, land and California’s budget

UPPER LAKE, Calif. — Just a month into the budget year, California… Continue reading

Triage system for border crossers won’t be in place until late September

OTTAWA — A long-promised triage system aimed at redirecting irregular border crossers… Continue reading

Cat traps in demand in Red Deer

Kitten season is underway

Montreal police say Inuk woman missing for six days found by off-duty officer

Montreal police say a missing 48-year-old Indigenous woman has been found by… Continue reading

Thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

For the second straight day, Red Deer and Central Alberta have been… Continue reading

Israelis tickled by Sacha Baron Cohen’s grotesque caricature

JERUSALEM — Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again. After tapping into… Continue reading

Hemingway story from 1956 published for first time

NEW YORK — The themes and trappings are familiar for an Ernest… Continue reading

Egypt names Aguirre as national coach despite investigation

CAIRO — Javier Aguirre became the new coach of Egypt on Thursday… Continue reading

Meyer on hot seat over handling of assistant abuse claims

Urban Meyer’s Ohio State program has been one of the best in… Continue reading

Hot African air brings scorching heat, dust to Europe

MADRID — Hot air from Africa is bringing a new heatwave to… Continue reading

Pope changes death penalty teaching, now ‘inadmissible’

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has changed Catholic Church teaching about the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month