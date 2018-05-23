CEO of Royal Canadian Mint to resign in July after just three years on the job

OTTAWA — The CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint has abruptly declared she is leaving her post later this summer after just three years of a five-year term, citing a desire for a better work-life balance.

In a statement, Sandra Hanington says as of July 1, she will resign from her role as chief executive of the Crown corporation that mints and distributes Canada’s monetary coins, a job she described as enjoyable but “highly demanding.”

“After considerable thought and reflection, I am confident the timing of my decision is right for the corporation and for me,” says the statement, posted to the mint’s website Tuesday.

“This experience has been tremendous but also highly demanding. As I move on to the next stage of my career, I hope to attain that elusive balance so many seek in their professional and personal lives.”

Hanington was appointed to the job in February 2015 by the former Conservative government. She had previously been named by the Women’s Executive Network (WXN) three times as one of Canada’s Top 100 most powerful women and was inducted into the WXN Hall of Fame in 2010.

Since taking on the role as ‘master of the mint,’ Hanington has been commuting to Ottawa from her home in Toronto, the costs of which she paid herself, her office confirmed Wednesday. The job itself requires a significant amount of travel and time, and Hanington simply wants to spend more time with family, a spokesperson told The Canadian Press.

“Sandra Hanington has made important contributions to the Royal Canadian Mint, and I highly value her commitment to good governance, innovation and sustainability,” said Finance Minister Bill Morneau.’

“I wish her well as she and her family embark on this new chapter, and thank her for commitment to ensuring a seamless transition.”

Following the recommendation of the mint’s board of directors, Morneau confirmed Jennifer Camelon as interim president and CEO until a permanent replacement is appointed — a process that could take time, if similar vacancies at various federal departments and agencies are any indication.

Meanwhile, in what the mint called an unrelated development, Morneau also announced Wednesday the appointment of a new chair of the mint’s board.

Phyllis Clark will serve a five-year term. She is currently serving on the board of Tec Edmonton, among several executive board positions. She was previously on the board of directors for the Bank of Canada, and held key leadership roles at University of Alberta and York University.

Clark replaces Susan Dujmovic, who has been serving as interim chair following the resignation of Carman Joynt, who stepped down as chair in August 2017 after serving just two years of his five-year term.

The Royal Canadian Mint is a federal Crown corporation. It made headlines last month for firing an employee after about two kilograms of gold, worth about $110,000, was discovered missing from its facility in Ottawa.

In a previous theft incident in 2016, an employee was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay $190,000 in restitution after he stole gold “pucks” from the mint by hiding them in his rectum to evade metal detectors.

Previous story
Amazon urged not to sell facial recognition tool to police
Next story
CN to purchase hundreds of grain cars as transportation bill becomes law

Just Posted

Tending the fields like a pioneer near Spruce View

Weekend of horse-drawn plowing, seeding and more at Double Tree Village Museum

Red Deer County tweaks animal control bylaw

Some residents complained earlier version of animal bylaw was too restrictive

PHOTO: Planting a colourful garden at Red Deer City Hall Park

Think you have a lot of yard work to do? This crew… Continue reading

Wheeliker to continue to impact Red Deer women’s shelter

New provincial role for Red Deer shelter executive

Redevelopment of downtown Red Deer wading pool on hold until 2022

Most other city water features already open

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

B.C.’s Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

YELLOWKNIFE — B.C. Premier John Horgan says he is fighting to both… Continue reading

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

OTTAWA — Journalists are not an investigative arm of the police, a… Continue reading

‘Knees-together’ judge can practise law again

Former judge Robin Camp allowed to practise law again: Law Society of Alberta

Photo: Roundabout action on 67th Street

Construction season is in full force

Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Leaders from western Canadian provinces, territories holding a morning meeting today in Yellowknife

Manitoba First Nation community trapped by smoke as fire creeps closer

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of people from a Manitoba First Nation are sitting… Continue reading

Watch: Julia Louis-Dreyfus to receive the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most decorated actors in television history.… Continue reading

Pipeline decision too close to chastise B.C. at western premiers meeting: Notley

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says while other western premiers meeting… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month