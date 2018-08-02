Charlie Sheen asks court to trim child-support payments, claims he’s been ‘blacklisted’

Charlie Sheen says he can’t afford his child-support payments, and he’s asking a judge to cut him some slack.

The reason? Hollywood and the IRS are jerks, with one allegedly blacklisting him and the other sending him a very large bill.

It seems Sheen —who infamously got himself dramatically fired from No. 1 sitcom “Two and a Half Men” a while back and then lasted only two seasons with follow-up gig “Anger Management” —is in “dire financial circumstances” with less than $10 million in the bank, according to a recent court filing obtained by the Blast.

That doesn’t sound like the worst problem, except that he owes nearly $5 million in back taxes and hasn’t worked steadily since 2014. (The next year was when he didn’t pay the government, and also went public with his HIV- positive status. He was busy.)

“I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry,” Sheen said in court documents obtained by People.

The 52-year-old actor currently shells out five-figure payments monthly to ex-wife Brooke Mueller to care for twin sons Bob and Max and to Denise Richards for daughters Sam and Lola’s expenses, according to reports from various celebrity news outlets.

Those payments were reduced once before, sans court hearing, in 2016, TMZ reported, as Sheen was liquidating assets to pay legal bills and more.

Sheen once made $1.8 million per half-hour episode of “Two and a Half Men.”

A hearing has been scheduled for September.

Previous story
Wealth Watch: Ins and outs of business transitions
Next story
Feds mull further changes to carbon tax plan amid U.S. tax changes and tariffs

Just Posted

Truck engulfed in flames in Red Deer

The fire was on 45 Street near Taylor Drive around 3 p.m. Thursday

Red Deer is about to get rock’n

Event celebrates culture of 1950s, 1960s and 1970s

Two months in for Sylvan Lake’s new health service

Advanced Ambulatory Service fills need

Growing concern in Central Alberta over shortage of EpiPens and other medications

Severely allergic residents can use expired EpiPens in an emergency

Former prison employee sentenced to four months for helping Bowden inmate escape

Peter Edgar gave money and cash to inmate behind bars who later escaped in 2015

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP investigate break-in and ATM theft at Parkland Mall

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a break-in at Parkland Mall in which… Continue reading

Montreal police say Inuk woman missing for six days found by off-duty officer

Montreal police say a missing 48-year-old Indigenous woman has been found by… Continue reading

Thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Central Alberta

For the second straight day, Red Deer and Central Alberta have been… Continue reading

Israelis tickled by Sacha Baron Cohen’s grotesque caricature

JERUSALEM — Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again. After tapping into… Continue reading

Hemingway story from 1956 published for first time

NEW YORK — The themes and trappings are familiar for an Ernest… Continue reading

Egypt names Aguirre as national coach despite investigation

CAIRO — Javier Aguirre became the new coach of Egypt on Thursday… Continue reading

Meyer on hot seat over handling of assistant abuse claims

Urban Meyer’s Ohio State program has been one of the best in… Continue reading

Hot African air brings scorching heat, dust to Europe

MADRID — Hot air from Africa is bringing a new heatwave to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month