China announces $60B of US goods for tariff retaliation

BEIJING — China said Friday it is poised to impose retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. imports, including coffee, honey and industrial chemicals, if Washington goes ahead with its latest trade threat.

China’s Finance Ministry accused the Trump administration of damaging the global economy after the U.S. proposed increasing duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods in the second round of a dispute over technology.

“China is forced to take countermeasures,” said a ministry statement. It said retaliatory duties of between 5 and 25 per cent will be imposed on 5,207 products “if the U.S. side persists in putting its tariff measures into effect.”

Washington imposed 25 per cent duties on $34 billion of Chinese goods on July 6 in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology. Beijing retaliated by imposing similar charges on the same amount of U.S. products.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Friday that “instead of retaliating, China should address longstanding concerns about its unfair trading practices.”

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman had earlier called on Washington to “come to its senses” and settle the dispute.

Chinese leaders have offered to narrow their politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States by purchasing more American goods. But they have rejected changing technology development plans they see as a path to prosperity and global influence.

There’s no end in sight, and the dispute could chill global trade and economic growth.

China’s new threat targeting a smaller amount of U.S. goods reflects the fact that Beijing is running out of products for retaliation due to its lopsided trade balance with the United States.

China’s imports from the United States last year totalled $153.9 billion. After the earlier tariffs $34 billion of U.S. goods, about $120 billion is available for retaliation.

The highest penalties on the new list would be imposed on honey, vegetables, mushrooms and chemicals, targeting farming and mining areas that supported President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

The new list includes products as varied as snow blowers and 3-D printers, suggesting Chinese authorities are struggling to find enough imports their own economy can do without.

Previous story
Canada’s June trade numbers surprisingly strong despite U.S. tariffs on metals
Next story
Aimia, Porter Airlines form new Aeroplan points partnership for post-Air Canada era

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Downtown Red Deer rocking with vintage cars Friday night

Rock’n Red Deer is celebrating the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s this weekend

Police still seaching for “brazen” ATM robbers as Parkland Mall makes repairs

Mall security workers ‘had to be careful they weren’t struck’

What it means to age is explored in new Writers’ Ink exhibit in Red Deer

Age on a Page can be seen at The Hub this month

Building permit values on the rise in Red Deer

So far, values are nearly double the same period last year

Parkland Mall getting a Winners store

Second Red Deer Winners store to be located in part of former Safeway store

WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery… Continue reading

Manziel picked off four times in CFL debut as Ticats down Alouettes

Ticats 50 Alouettes 11 MONTREAL — Johnny Manziel’s CFL debut was a… Continue reading

Homeless forced to leave Cincinnati camp but vow to return

CINCINNATI — Homeless people living along a busy downtown Cincinnati street left… Continue reading

Saskatchewan woman performs CPR on newborn, then gives birth to two more

REGINA — A Saskatchewan woman who had to perform CPR on one… Continue reading

One block of downtown Red Deer street to close for a week for water main replacement

A block of 48th Avenue will be closed for a week as… Continue reading

Red Deer parkade getting solar panels

The living roof at Sorensen Station parkade will soon start generating electricity.… Continue reading

Blue-green algae bloom identified in Three Mile Bend Park pond in Red Deer

A blue-green algae advisory is in effect at Three Mile Bend off-leash… Continue reading

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

More wildfires blaze in B.C., but no communities seriously threatened

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — British Columbia’s Wildfire Service has had its busiest few… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month