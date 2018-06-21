China says US swinging ‘big stick’ of unfair trade tactics

BEIJING — China on Thursday accused the United States of using bullying tactics and blackmail in threatening to impose tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports, ramping up criticism that the measures levied in the name of balancing trade would harm both countries’ companies and the world economy.

Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said the U.S. was damaging the global trading order and that its methods would harm its own business interests as well as those of trading partners.

“We oppose the act of extreme pressure and blackmail by swinging the big stick of trade protectionism,” Gao told reporters at a news conference. “The U.S. is abusing the tariff methods and starting trade wars all around the world.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered 25 per cent tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods in response to Beijing’s forced transfer of U.S. technology and alleged intellectual property theft, and threatened to impose duties on $400 billion more in Chinese products. All told, the scope of the tariffs would be equivalent to 90 per cent of the goods that China shipped to the United States last year.

Trump’s order of 25 per cent tariffs, which are set to take effect July 6, were quickly matched by Beijing on U.S. goods exported to China.

Gao said accusations of forced technology transfer and intellectual property theft “seriously distorted the history and reality.”

U.S., European and other governments have repeatedly complained their firms operating in China are being compelled to surrender technology as part of Beijing’s bid to create world-leading companies in fields such as robotics and electric cars under a program it calls “Made in China 2025.”

Economists note the U.S. global trade deficit started to balloon several years before China’s surplus started to surge. They say that suggests the reason behind the imbalance lies somewhere other than China.

Trump’s thinking on trade is largely misguided, said Yukon Huang, senior fellow in the Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“The reason why we have a trade war is the fundamental assumptions which triggered this, in my view from a White House perspective, is totally wrong,” Huang said.

Such assumptions, he said, included the idea that the trade deficit is a problem and that there’s too much American investment in China — when in fact there’s too little.

Economists say the bulk of China’s trade surplus with the United States stems from the country’s role as the final assembly point for components imported from South Korea, Taiwan and other economies. Meanwhile, China’s imports of food, clothes, cosmetics and other consumer goods from United States are growing, but with Chinese incomes at about one-tenth of U.S. levels, spending power is limited.

“If you begin with faulty assumptions, you’re going to come (up) with faulty policies,” Huang said. “And that’s why we’re having a very difficult time trying to figure out what is the solution.”

Previous story
What makes a beer a beer? Feds brew changes to national beer standards

Just Posted

Red Deer Mounties seek armed robber who stole narcotics from pharmacy

Narcotics were the target during an armed robbery of a Red Deer… Continue reading

Central Albertans compete in AMAZING RACE

Mellisa Hollingsworth and Nancy Csabay team up

What makes a beer a beer? Feds brew changes to national beer standards

Federal officials are proposing changes to national beer standards that would widen… Continue reading

Instagram unveils new video service in challenge to YouTube

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook’s Instagram service is loosening its restraints on video… Continue reading

Canada’s first national accessibility law tabled in Ottawa

Canadians with disabilities felt a surge of tempered optimism on Wednesday as… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer celebrates World Refugee Day

The Central Alberta Refugee Effort hosted multiple events around Red Deer Wednesday

New evidence that viruses may play a role in Alzheimer’s

WASHINGTON — Viruses that sneak into the brain just might play a… Continue reading

Amber Tamblyn novel flips gender stereotypes as it examines rape culture

TORONTO — Actress and author Amber Tamblyn started writing “Any Man,” her… Continue reading

Mike Colter brings the pain as the indestructible Luke Cage

ATLANTA — “Black Panther” broke box office records, but “Luke Cage” once… Continue reading

Toronto police strike blow to gang with ties to the U.S. and Caribbean: chief

Toronto police say they’ve taken down a large portion of a street… Continue reading

Saskatchewan MP ‘hopeful’ bill marking Indigenous Peoples Day a holiday passes

OTTAWA — A Saskatchewan MP isn’t giving up in her bid to… Continue reading

Canada focusing on existing climate plan, has no timeline to increase ambition

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says Canada has no immediate plans… Continue reading

Jimmy Fallon reveals personal pain following Trump fallout

NEW YORK — Jimmy Fallon is opening up about the personal anguish… Continue reading

Paul McCartney ready to release his 17th solo album

LOS ANGELES — Paul McCartney is inviting fans on a musical journey… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month