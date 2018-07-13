In this Friday, June 29, 2018, photo, a man stands underneath the pillars displaying Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature “China Dream” and “One Belt, One Road” foreign policy plan during an event in Beijing. China’s June trade grew by double digits amid mounting tension with Washington but the government warned it will face “rising instabilities and uncertainties.” (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

China’s trade grows in June amid tensions with Washington

BEIJING — China’s June trade grew by double digits amid mounting tension with Washington but Beijing warned its exporters face “rising instabilities and uncertainties.”

Exports rose 11.3 per cent over a year earlier to $216.7 billion, down from May’s 12.6 per cent growth, customs data showed Friday. Imports expanded by 14.1 per cent to $175.1 billion, down from the previous month’s 26 per cent.

The June figures may have received a boost from U.S. and Chinese traders who rushed to fill orders for soybeans, ball bearings and other goods in both directions before threatened tariff hikes took effect.

The conflict with Washington, coupled with weaker global demand, adds to challenges for Beijing as economic growth cools after regulators tightened controls on bank lending starting last year to rein in surging debt.

“Chinese exports held up well on the eve of U.S. tariffs,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report. “But disappointing import figures point toward weakening domestic demand.”

Washington added 25 per cent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese goods on July 6 in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology. China retaliated with higher duties on a similar amount of American goods.

This week, the Trump administration announced a possible second round of tariff hikes targeting a $200 billion list of thousands of Chinese products. Beijing criticized the measure but has yet to say how it might respond.

“There will be challenges facing foreign trade with rising instabilities and uncertainties in the global environment,” said a Chinese customs agency report.

June exports to the United States grew faster than China’s total with the world, expanding by 13.6 per cent over a year ago to $42.6 billion in a possible sign exporters were rushing to fill orders.

China imported American goods worth $13.6 billion. Its politically volatile trade surplus with the United States widened by 14.2 per cent to $29 billion.

China is running out of American goods for retaliatory tariffs due to their lopsided trade balance.

Last year’s imports from the United States totalled about $130 billion. That leaves about $80 billion for penalty tariffs after previous increases either imposed or threatened on a total of $50 billion of U.S. goods are counted.

Beijing has stepped up efforts, so far without success, to recruit governments including Germany and France as allies. They criticize President Donald Trump’s tactics but share U.S. complaints about Beijing’s industrial policy and market barriers.

China’s global trade surplus in June narrowed by 10.9 per cent to $41.6 per cent.

The surplus with the 28-nation European Union, the country’s second-largest trading partner, expanded by 33.6 per cent to $16.3 billion.

“Export growth will cool in the coming months as U.S. tariffs start to bite alongside a broader softening in global demand,” said Evans-Pritchard. “Import growth is set to slow further as domestic headwinds from property controls and weaker investment spending continue to intensify.”

Previous story
Papa John’s to pull founder from marketing
Next story
Blockbusters in Alaska set to close; 1 store left in US

Just Posted

Explosive Trump interview adds to chaos on 1st British visit

ELLESBOROUGH, England — Bringing chaos with him as he moves across Europe,… Continue reading

Latest photo radar locations released by Red Deer RCMP

Playground zones are a focus

Oregon’s medical marijuana program admits to problems

SALEM, Ore. — The agency overseeing Oregon’s legal medical marijuana industry conceded… Continue reading

Moon presses Trump, Kim for breakthrough in nuclear talks

SINGAPORE — South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday urged U.S. President… Continue reading

Jailed Ukrainian filmmaker’s mother asks Putin to pardon him

/MOSCOW — The mother of a jailed Ukrainian filmmaker who has been… Continue reading

WATCH: Bard on Bower starts summer run in Red Deer

Bard on Bower kicked off its summer run with one of William… Continue reading

Shake the Lake cancelled in Sylvan Lake

The sport and music festival was planned for the second week in August

Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Yifan Xu of China ousted in Wimbledon semis

LONDON — Gabriela Dabrowski’s run at Wimbledon is over. The Canadian and… Continue reading

FIFA invites rescued Thai boys to London awards event

MOSCOW — The boys soccer team in Thailand rescued from a flooded… Continue reading

Nick Lowe rediscovers roots with Los Straitjackets

PAWLING, N.Y. — Four men who wear Mexican wrestling masks onstage have… Continue reading

Canadian actress Sandra Oh makes Emmys history with ‘Killing Eve’ nomination

TORONTO — Ottawa native Sandra Oh made history Thursday as the first… Continue reading

Blockbusters in Alaska set to close; 1 store left in US

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska’s last two Blockbuster video stores are calling it… Continue reading

China’s trade grows in June amid tensions with Washington

BEIJING — China’s June trade grew by double digits amid mounting tension… Continue reading

Papa John’s to pull founder from marketing

NEW YORK — Papa John’s, which has had founder John Schnatter at… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month