Cineplex shares plunge on third-quarter earnings miss despite higher revenues

TORONTO — Hit films helped deliver box office and concession stand gains for Cineplex Inc., but that wasn’t enough to keep the entertainment giant from missing expectations as lower profits caused the company’s shares to fall by more than 20 per cent.

The Toronto-based movie theatre operator said Wednesday that it earned $10.2 million or 16 cents per diluted share for the company’s third quarter, a 40.7 per cent drop from $17.2 million or 27 cents per diluted share the year before.

Revenue for the period ended Sept. 30 increased 4.4 per cent to $386.7 million, up from $370.4 million.

The company was expected to earn 30 cents per share on $400.2 million in revenues, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Cineplex shares closed down $7.49 or 20.78 per cent to $28.56 in Wednesday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange after hitting a low of $28.26.

President and chief executive officer Ellis Jacob attributed the decreased profits to lower advertising revenue and some screens that were out of commission.

However, he said he considered the quarter’s performance “an anomaly.”

“It was a tough quarter,” he said, referencing the advertising dollars the company attracted. “The large contracts in some of the automotive areas…pushed out or reduced, and then we also had the change in the (Ontario) government and there has been less spending in comparison to the prior year.”

Cineplex’s earnings were also hampered by higher share-based compensation and $1 million in restructuring costs.

Jacob stressed that Cineplex is not expecting to see in the fourth quarter — typically Cineplex’s best quarter — the decline it saw in the third quarter.

“This is not a business where the floor is falling out from under it,” he said on a call with analysts.

Later, in an interview with The Canadian Press, he added, “we would like to be up, but this quarter has been such a big miss that it’s drawn a lot of attention, but we think the fourth quarter will be back to normal.”

Concession revenue per patron rose to $6.25, up from $6.01 in the same quarter last year and box office revenue per patron was $10.07, an increase from $9.81 a year ago.

Theatre attendance was up 2.6 per cent to 17.2 million, compared with 16.8 million. That increase was attributed to moviegoers flocking to see “Mission: Impossible Fallout,” “Ant Man and the Wasp,” Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation,” Jacob said.

“When we started 2018, everybody was nervous about the box office, but some of these movies have come out and delivered and the audiences want to see it on the big screen in a social environment,” he said. “I think that is going to going to continue into 2019.”

He said he was feeling “encouraged” by the forthcoming film slate because it includes much-anticipated films ”Mary Poppins Returns,” “Star Wars: Episode IX,” “Jumaji 3” and Transformers spin-off “Bumblebee.”

Jacob said he still considers the movie business to be “strong,” especially when content is good and a social experience can be delivered for the price of a film ticket.

“It is a very small price to pay,” he said. “It costs you more to park your car than to go to a movie.”

Drew McReynolds of RBC Capital Markets said the quarter was dragged down primarily due to Cineplex Cinema Media, a high-margin business whose revenues decreased by 26 per cent to $20.3 million from the prior year.

Previous story
Big question for Amazon’s 2 chosen cities: Will it pay off?

Just Posted

Man charged in fatal hit and run in North Red Deer

‘The victim had been standing by a parked vehicle, not in the traffic lane, when he was hit’

Disappointment in Red Deer over Calgary’s plebiscite results

56 per cent of voters reject Olympic bid

Food bank counting on Christmas donations

Normandeau School students surpass goal

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Red Deer council sets police review goals

Review will look at alternatives to RCMP-led police force and their effectiveness

Updated: Red Deer RCMP introduce downtown policing unit

A four-member downtown Red Deer RCMP unit hit the beat on Thursday… Continue reading

A No-Go: Athletes and officials weigh in after Calgary votes ‘no’ to 2026 bid

TORONTO — Rotating Olympic hosts? A single go-to destination every four years?… Continue reading

Predators may have NHL’s best goalie combo on, off ice

NASHVILLE — Pekka Rinne is off to an even better start than… Continue reading

Canadian Premier League buys Ontario’s League 1, looks to develop talent there

TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League has bought Ontario’s League 1 and… Continue reading

2015 ‘Bachelor’ star pleads guilty to reduced charge

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — A farmer who appeared on ABC’s “The Bachelor” pleaded… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones’ returning in April 2019 for final season

LOS ANGELES — The eighth and last season of “Game of Thrones”… Continue reading

Big question for Amazon’s 2 chosen cities: Will it pay off?

WASHINGTON — The awarding of Amazon’s second headquarters to two affluent localities… Continue reading

Calgarians vote ‘no’ on 2026 Olympic bid in non-binding plebiscite

CALGARY — The results are in, and a majority of Calgarians are… Continue reading

Leon Draisaitl scores and adds two assists to power Oilers past Canadiens 6-2

EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Connor… Continue reading

Most Read