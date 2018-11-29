CMHC earned $387 million profit in Q3 amid cooling conditions in housing market

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. saw its third-quarter profit drop compared with a year ago as the housing market showed signs of cooling off.

The country’s largest mortgage insurer says it earned $387 million for the three months ending on Sept. 30, down from $467 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $1.05 billion in the third quarter, compared with $1.26 billion last year.

CMHC offers mortgage default insurance for homebuyers as well as loans for multi-unit residential projects and portfolios of loans secured by residential properties.

It says it anticipates tighter mortgage rules, rising interest rates and a slowing economy to reduce demand for housing and continue to impact its earnings over the near term.

The agency says for the first three quarters of 2018, the average CMHC-insured homebuyer bought a home for nearly $276,000 with down payment of 7.7 per cent.

Nearly all CMHC-insured homebuyers chose a 25-year amortization period. Thirty-one per cent opted for a variable-rate mortgage over a fixed-rate loan.

Previous story
Fax advertisers hanging on in industry grappling with growth of social media
Next story
Royal Bank of Canada rolls out robo-adviser platform across country

Just Posted

Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak hampers Central Alberta restaurants

An E. coli outbreak in Eastern Canada and the United States caused… Continue reading

Man facing child sexual exploitation charges in court

Accused seeking to resolve charges wihout a trial

Suspect in sexual assaults scaring women since October

Man faces 10 charges

Red Deer RCMP charge man with sexual assault and other offences

A Red Deer man, Daniel Leonard, has been charged with sexual assault… Continue reading

Lacombe council tweaks police budget to send financial message

Mayor says council concerned about rising policing costs

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Avs overcome Crosby’s natural hat trick, beat Penguins 6-3

DENVER — Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon put on a show that… Continue reading

Logan Couture critical of his Sharks following 5-3 loss to Maple Leafs

TORONTO — Logan Couture doesn’t like how his team has played on… Continue reading

Sundance Film Festival unveils 2019 feature film slate

LOS ANGELES — Annette Bening plays Senator Dianne Feinstein, Zac Efron takes… Continue reading

Maryland’s top court to hear arguments in “Serial” case

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s highest court on Thursday will hear arguments in the… Continue reading

Star Trek’s interracial kiss 50 years ago heralded change

WASHINGTON — It was the kiss heard around the galaxy. Fifty years… Continue reading

Margaret Atwood writing sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

TORONTO — More than three decades after “The Handmaid’s Tale” hit shelves,… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardening aids popular among aging population

Age, accidents or illnesses can rob people of their mobility and or… Continue reading

Klefbom stars in overtime as Oilers top Stars 1-0; Koskinen earns shutout

EDMONTON — Ken Hitchcock earned his first home win as the new… Continue reading

Most Read