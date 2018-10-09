A construction worker shingles the roof of a new home in a development in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

CMHC says annual pace of housing starts slowed to 188,683 units in September

OTTAWA — The annual pace of Canadian housing starts fell to their lowest level in nearly two years in September.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the seasonally adjusted annual rate came in at 188,683 units last month, down from 198,843 in August.

Thomson Reuters Eikon says economists had expected an annual rate of 210,000 for September.

September marks the third straight monthly decline.

The slowdown in the pace of housing starts comes amid rising interest rates from the Bank of Canada, and more restrictive mortgage rules.

“The September housing starts report fits with the relative calm and return to normality in sales, market balance and price growth that we are seeing across most of the country this year, in particular Toronto, following speculative excesses in Southern Ontario earlier last year and a moderate correction in response to policy measures earlier this year,” wrote Sal Guatieri, a senior economist with BMO Capital Markets, in a note.

“Demand continues to be supported by the fastest population growth in 27 years and new millennial-led households. A calmer housing market is just what the doctor ordered, and won’t discourage the Bank of Canada from raising rates on Oct. 24.”

CMHC says the pace of urban starts fell by 5.9 per cent to 175,653 units. The slowdown was dragged down by an 8.9 per cent drop to 122,656 units in urban multiple-unit projects such as condos, apartments and townhouses. Single-detached urban starts increased by two per cent to 52,997.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 13,030 units, while the six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates was 207,768 for September, down from 213,966 in August.

British Columbia led the declines with a drop of 43.3 per cent due to stiffer mortgage rules and growing lack of affordability, particularly in the Greater Vancouver area. Alberta also saw a drop of 34.8 per cent, amid a weakening in the oil-producing economies.

Meanwhile, Ontario housing starts increased 21.3 per cent, led by Toronto condos and Quebec was up 15.4 per cent.

Previous story
Blast at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery unlikely to hit gas prices
Next story
Trilateral free trade deal extends hiring spree at the Montreal port

Just Posted

Historic torch relay ahead of Canada Winter Games signifies ‘unity’

It’s a flame of unity. That’s how Lyn Radford, board chair of… Continue reading

RDC to remain a cannabis-free zone

Safety is a big consideration, says v-p

Regional sewer line from Sylvan Lake is making progress towards Red Deer

$42-million project to be completed by next spring

Red Deer MLA confident cath lab is coming

Business case is the next step

Weather stalls work in fields and roadways

Hwy 2 interchange near Red Deer 80 per cent complete

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

Blast at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery unlikely to hit gas prices

The explosion that rocked Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery on Monday is… Continue reading

Nicks, Def Leppard among first-time rock hall nominees

NEW YORK — Stevie Nicks, who’s already in the Rock and Roll… Continue reading

Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence

WASHINGTON — Rapper Kanye West has been invited to the White House.… Continue reading

Aurora Cannabis seeks to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange

EDMONTON — Marijuana company Aurora Cannabis Inc. has applied to list its… Continue reading

CMHC says annual pace of housing starts slowed to 188,683 units in September

OTTAWA — The annual pace of Canadian housing starts in September slowed… Continue reading

Residents of Saint John, N.B., warned of possible flare-ups at Irving refinery

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Residents of a Saint John, N.B., neighbourhood that… Continue reading

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government has been given an ambitious plan for… Continue reading

Trial told of woman’s ‘intense fear’ alone in barracks with dozens of men

HALIFAX — The trial of a British sailor accused in a gang… Continue reading

Most Read