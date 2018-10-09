Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in September slowed compared with August. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

CMHC says annual pace of housing starts slowed to 188,683 units in September

OTTAWA — The annual pace of Canadian housing starts in September slowed compared with August.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the seasonally adjusted annual rate came in at 188,683 units in September, down from 198,843 in August.

Thomson Reuters Eikon says economists had expected an annual rate of 210,000 for September.

The annual rate last month slowed as the pace of urban starts fell by 5.9 per cent to 175,653 units.

Starts of urban multiple-unit projects such as condos, apartments and townhouses fell 8.9 per cent to 122,656 units, while single-detached urban starts increased by 2.0 per cent to 52,997.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 13,030 units, while the six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates was 207,768 for September, down from 213,966 in August.

Previous story
Moneywise: Debt burdening Canadians despite gains in financial health
Next story
Aurora Cannabis seeks to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange

Just Posted

Salvation Army in Red Deer offers free Thanksgiving meal

The annual Thanksgiving feast at Red Deer’s Salvation Army not only provides… Continue reading

Alberta-based Sundial part of cannabis-related study for dementia

Can cannabis prove helpful for those with dementia? Central Alberta based Sundial… Continue reading

WATCH: The magic of Harry Potter in Red Deer

The magical world of Harry Potter is taking over downtown Red Deer… Continue reading

Red Deer mom donates Thanksgiving supplies to families to teach kindness to her children

Ten families in Central Alberta were able to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner this… Continue reading

Four arrested in Rimbey

Three men and one woman were arrested in Rimbey after a search… Continue reading

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

Nicks, Def Leppard among first-time rock hall nominees

NEW YORK — Stevie Nicks, who’s already in the Rock and Roll… Continue reading

Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence

WASHINGTON — Rapper Kanye West has been invited to the White House.… Continue reading

Aurora Cannabis seeks to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange

EDMONTON — Marijuana company Aurora Cannabis Inc. has applied to list its… Continue reading

CMHC says annual pace of housing starts slowed to 188,683 units in September

OTTAWA — The annual pace of Canadian housing starts in September slowed… Continue reading

Residents of Saint John, N.B., warned of possible flare-ups at Irving refinery

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Residents of a Saint John, N.B., neighbourhood that… Continue reading

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government has been given an ambitious plan for… Continue reading

Trial told of woman’s ‘intense fear’ alone in barracks with dozens of men

HALIFAX — The trial of a British sailor accused in a gang… Continue reading

Researchers hope rare find of wrecked whaler holds clues about sailors’ lives

CALGARY — Matthew Ayre was transcribing logbooks from British whaling ships in… Continue reading

Most Read