Co-operators expands storm surge insurance offering in Atlantic Canada

GUELPH, Ont. — The Co-operators Group Ltd. is expanding the availability of its storm surge insurance in Atlantic Canada.

The insurer is making the coverage available for the first time to homeowners in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island.

The company says the comprehensive water insurance provides coverage for storm surges, overflowing lakes, rivers and creeks and sewer or septic backup.

It was recently released in Nova Scotia.

The Co-operators first offered overland flood insurance in Alberta in 2015 and expanded the coverage to Ontario in 2016.

