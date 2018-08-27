Coalition Avenir Quebec leader wants quick new deal with the U.S. and Mexico

MONTREAL — Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault says Canada should sign a trade agreement with the United States and Mexico as soon as possible.

Legault said Monday it’s crucial for the Quebec economy that a deal be reached among the three countries.

He made the comment in Sherbrooke, Que., while campaigning ahead of the Oct. 1 provincial election.

Legault said billions and billions of dollars are at stake for Quebec and he warned that well-paid workers would suffer a lot without a deal.

His remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the U.S. and Mexico have reached a bilateral trade “understanding” that could lead to an overhaul — or perhaps the termination — of the three-country North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump also invited Canada to rejoin trade negotiations with its NAFTA partners, while also threatening Ottawa that if it can’t each a deal, then he will impose devastating tariffs on automotive imports.

The leader of Parti Quebecois said that during discussions with Quebec’s NAFTA negotiator Raymond Bachand, he was assured that there was no danger for Canada if there were only bilateral negotiations between the U.S. and Mexico.

But Jean-Francois Lisee warned Monday of “a danger zone” as Trump now turns toward Canada.

He told reporters that he has heard Prime Minister Justin Trudeau say to the U.S. that he would be flexible on the issue of dairy supply management.

Lisee added that he was worried that Canada was ready to make concessions on milk.

