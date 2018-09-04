Cora breakfast chain president relieved after arrest in 2017 kidnapping case

MONTREAL — The president of the Cora Group breakfast chain expressed relief Tuesday after Quebec provincial police announced an arrest in his kidnapping nearly 18 months ago.

Authorities said they’d executed an arrest warrant for a man wanted in the case of Nicholas Tsouflidis, who was allegedly taken at gunpoint from his Mirabel home, north of Montreal, in March 2017.

A passerby found the businessman bound but alive in a ditch in Laval several hours later.

Tsouflidis, who is in his mid-40s, is the youngest son of Cora Mussely Tsouflidou, who founded the Cora chain of restaurants.

“The last year has been trying,” Tsouflidis said in a statement released by the company. “Today, I am relieved to learn of the arrest of a suspect. As far as I’m concerned, it seems to be a unique and isolated case.

“At Cora, it’s zero tolerance for violence. I am therefore convinced that all of our employees and our franchisees, who are at the heart of our success, join me in condemning the action that has been taken.”

Paul Zaidan, 49, was arrested at his home in Laval early Tuesday on charges including kidnapping and unlawful confinement and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Various published reports on Tuesday described Zaidan as a former Cora franchisee.

Police spokesman Sgt. Stephane Tremblay said there could be more arrests.

“We know that he (Zaidan) is the main suspect in this case,” Tremblay added, noting the investigation spanned several months.

Tremblay said he wasn’t aware of a firm motive in the case, but police previously said their probe demonstrated Tsouflidis was allegedly nabbed in an effort to obtain a ransom and that the incident was not linked in any way to organized crime.

On Tuesday, Tsouflidis said he has confidence the judicial system will shed light on the reasons behind the events.

He thanked family, friends, employees, franchisees and customers for their support and continued business and said he will continue to co-operate with police.

The company said Tsouflidis would not give any further comment given the impending court proceedings.

The victim’s mother, chain founder Cora Mussely Tsouflidou, opened her first small diner in May 1987 in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough, taking over a defunct snack bar.

Cora now has 130 locations across Canada, including more than 50 in Quebec.

Tsouflidis became president in 2008 after holding numerous positions in the company since its inception.

