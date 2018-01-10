Corus stock hits lowest in nearly 2 years after Q1 TV ad revenue misses the mark

TORONTO — Corus Entertainment Inc. shares sank to their lowest level in nearly two years on Wednesday after the media company said its first-quarter results fell short of expectations as some of its TV advertisers adjusted their spending priorities.

Corus shares closed down 17 per cent at $9.17 apiece on Wednesday after it reported a first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders of $77.7 million, or 38 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 30, up from $71.1 million or 36 cents per share a year ago.

However, on an adjusted basis, Corus says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $78.9 million or 38 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $80.8 million or 41 cents per share a year ago. That fell short of both its own expectations as well as those of analysts.

Revenue at the television and radio media company totalled $457.4 million, down 22 per cent from the quarter a year ago.

“The advertising industry continues to reassess and recalibrate as marketers evolve their media modelling strategies to optimize the mix of TV, radio and digital media elements,” Corus CEO Doug Murphy told analysts.

He said longer-term TV advertising bookings were on a good pace leading into the fall programming season and appeared headed for modest growth.

“However, as the quarter progressed, we saw a shift towards shorter-term buys. … as we approached the end of the calendar year it also became apparent that certain advertising commitments would not be fulfilled as forecast.”

He said the weakness in TV advertising more than offset gains in other parts of the Corus business, which also includes one of Canada’s largest private-sector radio operations and the Nelvana animation and publishing business.

At least one major securities dealer lowered its price target for Corus shares, saying it’s taking a more cautious view of the stock unless the company demonstrates that it can strengthen TV advertising revenue or find other sources.

“While we believe management is taking the appropriate strategic and tactical initiatives in a changing television industry, a major forecast recalibration and limited visibility leave us on the sidelines,” wrote Drew McReynolds, who covers Canadian telecom and media companies for RBC Dominion Securities.

RBC Dominion lowered its price target for Corus by $2 or 17 per cent to $10. The stock hasn’t closed below $10 since February 2016.

Murphy said Corus is actively pursuing several initiatives to change the way it does business with advertisers but it needs to do so with partners such as advertising agencies and cable companies.

“We can’t just snap our fingers and have the complete rollout done. That’s where I think we all need to be somewhat patient,” Murphy said.

The Toronto-based company (TSX:CJR.B) said its monthly dividend will remain at about 9.5 cents per share, where it has been since February 2015, and executives told analysts they’d continue to control costs.

Murphy told analysts that Corus is prepared to make certain capital investments, such as technology that identifies more specific audience segments and markets them to advertising agencies.

“We plan to introduce beta trials with the five major (advertising) agencies this year.”

Previous story
Despite NAFTA jitters, Canada launches trade broadside against U.S.
Next story
Price of a home up 10.8 per cent from year ago in Q4: Royal LePage

Just Posted

Red Deer hospital expansion not a priority for AHS

AHS releases infrastucture priorities

Red Deer councillors question the city paying “double management salaries” during training

Vesna Higham and Lawrence Lee suggest finding alternatives

Construction on $9 million Northside Community Centre to start this spring

Counc. Vesna Higham said delay is “unfortunate” but understandable

Police funding shortfall questioned by Red Deer city councillor

Buck Buchanan complains cities are bearing almost all policing costs

Klaus family members devastated by murders

Relatives still feel the pain of deaths of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus in 2013

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

WATCH: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month