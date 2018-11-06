CP Rail says it moved record shipments of grain and biofuels in October

CALGARY — Canadian Pacific Railway says it delivered record shipments of grain and biofuels in October.

The Calgary-based railway says it moved 2.64 million tonnes of Canadian grain and grain products in the month, breaking the previous high set in September 2017.

CP Rail says it has shipped more than 7.5 million tonnes of grain and grain products through 14 weeks of the 2018-19 crop year.

Canadian National Railway says October was its second-best month for grain after October 2016.

The country’s largest railway says it has moved 3.2 million tonnes of grain since the new crop year on Aug. 1 and that it set a shipping record in Saskatchewan in the first three months of the season.

Since the harvest began in September, CP Rail has sent an average of more than 5,500 empty railcars weekly to country elevators.

The railroad says it has overcome challenging conditions across the Prairies, including early winter weather that caused harvest delays and congestion.

Canadian Pacific is investing to address challenges that slowed last winter’s train car movements and says 500 new high-efficiency hopper cars are slated to be delivered by the end of the year that will carry more grain that can be loaded and unloaded faster and require less maintenance.

