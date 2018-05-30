CP-Rail-Timeline

MONTREAL — A timeline of labour issues at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.:

May 31, 2012: Federal back-to-work legislation enacted to end a nine-day strike.

Feb. 16, 2015: CP’s Teamsters train crews end two-day walkout and agree to arbitration after the Harper government warns of back-to-work legislation.

Nov. 2, 2017: Teamsters union rejects CP Rail CEO’s offer of a one-year contract extension.

Dec. 31, 2017: Contract expires between CP Rail and conductors.

April 6, 2018: More than 3,000 train crews vote 94.2 per cent and members of IBEW vote 98.3 per cent to authorize strike action.

April 17: Teamsters and IBEW issue 72-hour notice for strike to begin on April 21.

April 20: Federal Employment Minister Patty Hajdu orders the Canadian Industrial Relations Board to administer a union vote on the railway’s last offer. Union negotiators urge members to vote no.

May 25: CP Rail resumes talks after conductors and signal workers vote to reject contract offer.

May 29: Strike launched at 10 p.m. EDT by train crews not long after railway reaches a tentative agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers representing 360 signalling workers.

May 30: CP Rail reaches a tentative agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, representing more than 3,000 conductors and locomotive engineers.

May 31: CP Rail to resume service at 6 a.m. EDT

