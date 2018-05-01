CP Railway workers to vote on final offer May 14 to 23, union says

LAVAL, Que. — A union representing some Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. employees says workers will vote on the railway’s final offer later this month.

Teamsters Canada says in a statement that the Canada Industrial Relations Board will conduct the vote from May 14 to May 23.

Doug Finnson, president of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, called the final voting day on which results are expected to be known “judgement day.”

The union urged members to reject the offer, after which it will attempt to resume negotiations.

The union says if CP declines to bargain or the talks fail, workers will provide 72-hours notice ahead of a strike.

The union was prepared to strike on April 21, but it was averted after the federal labour minister ordered the vote.

