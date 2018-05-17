Finance Minister Bill Morneau Photo from THE CANADIAN PRESS

CPP Fund posts 11.6% return thanks partly to last year’s stock markets surge

TORONTO — Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says the main fund it manages for the national retirement system increased its assets by $39.4 billion over the financial year ended March 31, achieving a net annual return of 11.6 per cent.

CPPIB’s chief executive officer Mark Machin says the main driver of growth over the first nine months of fiscal 2018 came from soaring public equity markets.

The CPP Fund received $36.7 billion in net income from investments, after all CPPIB costs, and $2.7 billion in net contributions from employers and employees covered by the Canada Pension Plan.

At the end of March, the CPP Fund had net assets of $356.1 billion, up from $316.7 billion at the end of fiscal 2017.

The investment portfolio’s 10-year real rate of return, which is used as a benchmark against assumptions made by Canada’s chief actuary, was 6.2 per cent while the five-year rate of return was 10.4 per cent.

The chief actuary estimates the CPP Fund can meet its obligations with an average return of 3.9 per cent over 75 years.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
HSBC discounts variable mortgage rates as competition intensifies
Next story
Walmart beats all around, with online sales rebounding

Just Posted

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C. in Trans Mountain pipeline fight

THE CANADIAN PRESS EDMONTON — Alberta has passed landmark legislation giving it… Continue reading

Red Deer dessert fundraiser a ‘sweet success’

Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre raised $185,000

Three seniors killed in southern Alberta collision

THE CANADIAN PRESS COALDALE, Alta. — Three seniors are dead following a… Continue reading

Alberta gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges

MONTREAL — An Alberta-based gymnastics coach is facing sexual assault charges in… Continue reading

Meghan Markle: Dad won’t attend wedding due to health issues

WINDSOR, England — Ending days of speculation, Meghan Markle said Thursday that… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer-area residents are fighting Parkinson’s one jab at a time

Dopamain Gym teaches boxing moves to improve co-ordination

Golden Knights ground Jets 4-2 for series lead in NHL Western Conference final

LAS VEGAS — James Neal’s goal and assist paced the Vegas Golden… Continue reading

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

EDMONTON — Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is standing by his… Continue reading

Walmart beats all around, with online sales rebounding

NEW YORK — Walmart is reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the… Continue reading

CPP Fund posts 11.6% return thanks partly to last year’s stock markets surge

TORONTO — Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says the main fund it… Continue reading

Celebrities bring awareness to mental health issues

NEW YORK — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has discussed his battle with… Continue reading

Miss America taps women for leadership spots

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Miss America Organization is putting women in… Continue reading

Simona Halep holds on to No. 1 position in tennis

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ROME — Simona Halep’s hold on the No. 1… Continue reading

Dwane Casey nominated for NBA coach of the year five days after Raptors fire him

NEW YORK — Dwane Casey has been named one of three finalists… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month