Cronos shares lose 28% after Citron report raises concerns about disclosures

TORONTO — Cronos Group Inc.’s shares lost 28 per cent of their value Thursday after a U.S. short-seller accused the cannabis company of withholding information that could be useful to investors.

The Toronto-based company’s stock ended the day at $11.77 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, down $4.60 or 28 per cent, eliminating about a week’s worth of gains since Aug. 23.

About 14.7 million shares were traded on the TSX, far above the daily average.

Thursday’s decline followed a Citron Research report — published by short-short seller Andrew Left — that said Cronos has purposely not disclosed the size of distribution agreements with provinces because they are “so small they could never justify the premium investors are paying for the stock.”

Short selling is a trading technique that can produce a profit if a stock’s market value falls below a predetermined price.

Cronos hadn’t replied to a request for comment by end of the TSX trading day.

Canada’s cannabis stocks have been on a tear of late ahead of legalization of recreational use of marijuana on Oct. 17 and recent reports that suggested British alcohol giant Diageo was hunting for potential investments or collaborations in Canada on cannabis-infused beverages.

However, shares of Aphria Inc. and Canopy Growth Inc. — two of Canada’s largest marijuana producers — were down 1.8 per cent and 3.5 per cent on Thursday after the Citron report.

Short selling can produce a profit if a stock’s market value falls below a predetermined price. The technique is used by investment managers and some active individual traders.

Critical reports by Citron have sometimes had dire consequences for publicly traded shares.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (renamed Bausch Health Companies) was one of Canada’s most valuable companies until Citron alleged the Quebec company set up a network of “phantom pharmacists” to fool auditors. Its shares lost nearly 90 per cent of their value in 2015 amid various controversies.

Previous story
CRTC reverses decision to slash Canadian programming requirements
Next story
Canada’s economy surges in second quarter on higher exports: StatCan

Just Posted

Red Deerians frustrated by needle debris

Disgarded needles have gotten worse in Red Deer

Sylvan Lake restaurant owner wins best Caeser in Alberta

Kjeryn Dakin will head to Toronto later this year for the Best Caeser in Town National Final

WATCH: Catholic students in Red Deer, Sylvan Lake and Blackfalds return to school on Thursday

Their high school classmates return Friday

Red Deer mom tracks down stolen bike

“Don’t mess with mom”

Lacombe County reviewing water management role

County reviewing licence to divert water when necessary to Lacombe Lake

Red Deer mom tracks down stolen bike

“Don’t mess with mom”

Outdoor pool staying open past Labour Day

Michener Aquatic Centre closing for repairs

Improvements for 43rd street parking lot

Work on gravel parking lot north of Servus Arena starts this week

Seniors: Eyes as windows to the brain

We see everything through our eyes. But can we see our brain… Continue reading

Proud to play: No-one missing as Canadian basketball women gather for camp

TORONTO — The pride in playing for Canada was nurtured from a… Continue reading

Alexander Zverev finally reaches 3rd round at US Open

NEW YORK — Alexander Zverev is finally hanging around for the third… Continue reading

Ottawa analyzing Trans Mountain ruling; going ahead with pipeline purchase

VANCOUVER — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government is pushing… Continue reading

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot; 3 suspects arrested

WINNIPEG — An RCMP officer was shot and seriously injured while responding… Continue reading

NAFTA’s sticking points: Key hurdles to clear on the way to a deal

OTTAWA — Canadian and U.S. officials say the path to a renegotiated… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month