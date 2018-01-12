Crown gets go-ahead to prosecute Greek shipping company in B.C. fuel spill

VANCOUVER — A Greek shipping firm accused of operating a vessel that spilled thousands of litres of fuel into Vancouver’s English Bay will be prosecuted regardless of whether it participates in the legal proceedings.

A decision filed Friday in British Columbia’s provincial court says it is “abundantly clear” that Alassia NewShips Management Inc. knew it faced 10 pollution-related offences.

The charges followed a Transport Canada investigation into the MV Marathassa, which leaked 2,700 litres of bunker fuel in April 2015.

Alassia had argued it was not properly notified about the proceedings, but Justice Kathryn Denhoff says in her written decision that the summons was successfully delivered on two occasions.

Denhoff says the summons was served to the company’s lawyer as well as to the captain of another vessel operated by Alassia, who she says qualified as a company representative despite being a contract employee.

The trial against both Alassia and the Marathassa is scheduled to begin on Feb. 26.

Previous story
Tim Hortons breakfast menu price hikes not enough for franchisees: source
Next story
Bombardier puts Toronto aerospace facility in Downsview up for sale

Just Posted

City approves $300,000 to clean up homeless camps

Dozens of homeless camps sprinkled throughout city pose safety risk, says council.

Canadian Finals Rodeo expected to be held in Red Deer

Major announcement from the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park to be made Tuesday

Two flu-related deaths in Central Alberta

Two Central Albertans with the flu have died this season out of… Continue reading

Police seek suspects who mailed penis sculpture to Red Deer man

Man has been sent offensive materials every December for last three years

Government criticized for ignoring needs at Red Deer hospital

UPC MLA doesn’t rule out health care privitization

WATCH: ’Your neighbour might need a naloxone kit someday’

Turning Point reports two opioid related deaths in January so far

Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

Report: Health problems could arise as Alaska warms

Climate change in Alaska has the potential to create serious physical and… Continue reading

U.S. cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

Consider this cold comfort: A quick study of the brutal American cold… Continue reading

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month