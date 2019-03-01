CRTC of ‘preliminary view’ that Big 3 may be required to share wireless networks

TORONTO — The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is indicating that the country’s three dominant wireless carriers may be required to provide smaller competitors with easier access to their national networks.

The CRTC’s message this week comes just days after the Trudeau government signalled it will replace a 2006 policy that puts more emphasis on infrastructure investments and “market forces” than on regulation or consumer affordability.

The federal telecom regulator said Thursday it has officially begun its long-promised review of Canada’s mobile wireless market with the “preliminary view” that there should be more opportunity for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

The CRTC — which promised last year that it would begin a major review of wholesale wireless rates and access in 2019 — is apparently suggesting that smaller operators need a guarantee they can connect with the bigger networks.

Supporters of MVNOs — which pay for wholesale access to wireless networks where they haven’t installed their own facilities — argue that consumer prices will fall if the large carriers face more competition.

However, wholesale resellers — whether offering wireless, internet or phone services — have been at a disadvantage in Canada because of the regulatory emphasis on investments in networks and reliance on “market forces” to set prices.

Smaller network operators have complained that — when there are only three companies with national wireless networks and they are large enough to dictate prices — it’s too expensive for smaller companies to enter the competition.

Matt Stein, chairman of the Canadian Network Operators Consortium of internet providers, said Friday that “we’ve … been prevented from offering mobile phone services because of the lack of regulation that enables us to do so.”

“I would say, with the events of this week behind us, that’s clearly set to change.”

Previous story
Economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter to cap off year of 1.8% growth

Just Posted

Canada Winter Games to finish in style

Closing Ceremonies starts at 6:30 p.m. at Enmax Centrium Saturday

Team Alberta’s judo competitors set records

Women win first Canada Games team gold outside of Quebec or Ontario

Anticipation builds over Red Deer College’s new name

Announcement to be made Tuesday

Woman faces murder charge

Victim identified as Matthew Berresford

Extra driving training for school buses questioned

Alberta School Boards Association predicts driver shortage

Fashion Fridays: The white blazer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

PHOTO: Bif Naked

Canada Winter Games mascot Waskasoo joined Bif Naked on stage on Wednesday… Continue reading

Police seek help identifying electronic store thieves

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects… Continue reading

McDavid and Oilers hand Senators sixth straight loss

OTTAWA — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers were able to overcome… Continue reading

‘Will and Grace’ star to present icon award to Kids in the Hall at CSAs

TORONTO — “Will and Grace” star Eric McCormack is slated to toast… Continue reading

‘Northern Rescue’ star William Baldwin faced real-life danger with mudslide

TORONTO — William Baldwin has been through some harrowing emergency situations, both… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake woman spreads love of reading to Africa

Library Director Caroline Vandriel recently returned from Uganda where she helped build a library

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

SAN FRANCISCO — YouTube said Thursday it will turn off comments on… Continue reading

Parent frustration mounting over snow days: ‘A nightmare this winter’

It’s a decision that sparks joy for some, and chaos for others:… Continue reading

Most Read