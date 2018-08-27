CRTC opens online survey about sales tactics by phone, cable, internet providers

GATINEAU, Que. — Canada’s telecom regulator is giving consumers until Sept. 7 to answer an online survey about sales tactics used by the country’s largest phone, cable and internet service providers.

The 11-day online survey conducted by Ipsos is part of a months-long process leading to public hearings to be held by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission starting on Oct. 22.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains, who is responsible for telecommunications, ordered the CRTC investigation in June after media reports and direct complaints about how telecom services are sold.

In particular, the inquiry wants to address complaints that prices for services may be unpredictable or higher than expected and sales messages may result in stress, confusion and frustration.

The CRTC has already collected about 890 comments, mostly from individuals, since mid-July through a more formal intervention process that closes on Thursday.

The bilingual survey can be found at https://ipsosasks.ca/CRTC

