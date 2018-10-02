CRTC rejects call to block content pirates, cites lack of jurisdiction

TORONTO — The FairPlay Canada coalition that includes Bell Canada, Rogers, the CBC and other large media companies suffered a setback in their fight against so-called content pirates on Tuesday when the CRTC said it doesn’t have authority to police the activities they want shut down.

The coalition had asked the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission in January to help protect their ownership and licensing rights by setting up an independent agency to help locate websites with pirated material.

The coalition also wanted the CRTC to require internet providers to block access to pirated material.

The CRTC said it agrees “piracy causes harm to the Canadian broadcasting system and the economy” but that it didn’t consider the proposal because it doesn’t have jurisdiction under the Copyright Act.

The federal regulator said there are other bodies in a better position to address the issues raised by the Bell-led coalition.

Bell Canada owns the country’s largest telecom network, including residential television and internet services, as well as Bell Media — which owns the CTV television network, specialty TV channels and production facilities.

Earlier Tuesday, the Federal Court of Appeal issued a 2-1 split decision in Bell’s favour after it argued the CRTC exceeded its authority to enforce a “wholesale code” governing producers and distributors of television content.

The CRTC introduced the code in 2015 after extensive public consultations, known as Let’s Talk TV, that resulted in a number of reforms for regulated media companies.

The CRTC had introduced the restrictions out of a concern about the increasing market power of vertically integrated companies, such as Bell, that both create programming and distribute it to consumers.

Two of the appeal court judges said in the split decision that the Broadcast Act doesn’t give the CRTC the power to enforce its “wireless code” while a third judge disagreed on that point.

Previous story
LNG project boosts gas industry confidence but not short-term gas prices
Next story
Truck hits minimum wage protesters in Michigan; several hurt

Just Posted

Back from the brink: Tokyo Police Club survives to play another show in Red Deer

Ontario band performs Oct. 23 at Bo’s

More than $200,000 worth of stolen property recovered in Central Alberta

Innisfail RCMP helped lead the investigation

Red Deer resident helps police restrain alleged vehicle thief

A Red Deer man faces 16 criminal charges after fleeing police in… Continue reading

Vandals strike in Red Deer’s Glendale

RCMP appealing to public for information on vandals who hit community centre under construction

Museums offer yoga, meditation programs along with art

A little mindfulness is part of the collection at many American art… Continue reading

UPDATED: Overdose Prevention Site opens its doors Red Deer

To operate seven days a week

Hands off: Canada to sign international moratorium on High Arctic fishing

Canada is to join more than a dozen countries Wednesday in signing… Continue reading

Trudeau affirms China trade aspirations after USMCA’s ‘non-market’ requirement

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is committed to pursuing… Continue reading

Snow kidding: Calgarians slog through streets after heavy, wet snowfall

CALGARY — The morning commute proved difficult in Calgary after a dump… Continue reading

Sheepdogs drummer Sam Corbett says he has cancer and not touring with band

SASKATOON — Sheepdogs drummer Sam Corbett says he’s been diagnosed with cancer.… Continue reading

LNG Canada project in British Columbia given final approval by shareholders

VANCOUVER — Investors have given final approval for a massive liquefied national… Continue reading

Zero Waste households winnow their trash down to almost nil

Less may be more, but zero is the best of all —… Continue reading

With new coach and tweaked roster, retooled Flames have sights set on playoffs

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames enter the 2018-19 season different and deeper,… Continue reading

Euro Tour to help fan who has lost vision from ball strike

PARIS — Ryder Cup organizers say they will support “for as long… Continue reading

Most Read