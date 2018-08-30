CRTC reverses decision to slash Canadian programming requirements

TORONTO — Canadian entertainment associations are applauding the reversal of a decision that would have decreased the amount private-sector television groups are required to spend on Canadian programming.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said Thursday that it had reconsidered a decision it made last year and will now require Bell Media, Corus Entertainment Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc. to spend 7.5, 8.5 and five per cent respectively of their previous year’s revenues on Canadian programming. The trio previously had to allocate five per cent of their revenues to such content.

The CRTC’s decision also means French-language television groups Quebecor Inc. and Groupe V Medias will have to invest 75 per cent of their original programming expenditures in original content in a year, up from 50 per cent in the prior ruling.

Groups in both the English and French market will also be required to allocate an average of $5.5 million a year to support the production of musical programs.

The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA), a national union representing 25,000 professional performers in the country, called the decision “a win for Canadian storytelling.”

“This was an important battle for us and our members to say it should not be a liability or a problem for broadcasters to produce Canadian stories. It should be in their interest,” said Elliott Anderson, the director of public policy and communications.

Broadcasters argued that they shouldn’t be saddled with the burden of telling Canadian stories because they are competing with U.S. streaming giant Netflix.

“I think it was nice that the CRTC did not side with the argument and (said) this is something that is worthy,” he said.

Scott Garvie, chairman of the Canadian Media Producers Association advocacy group and the senior vice president of production company Shaftesbury, was equally enthusiastic about the decision.

“Today’s CRTC decision means more jobs, more economic output, and most importantly, more of the shows that Canadians love,” he said in a press release.

“By increasing the required investment in programs of national interest, the CRTC has underscored the important role that Canada’s independent producers and other creators play in a broadcasting system that reflects the diversity of voices, perspectives and stories that make up our national culture.”

The CRTC’s change in requirements comes into effect on Saturday and will last until 2022.

The modifications were triggered by the federal cabinet asking the CRTC to re-evaluate its decision in May 2017 and rounds of consultations done in both the English and French markets.

Dimitri Gourdin, Groupe V’s executive vice-president of strategy and communications, said the company already exceeds the CRTC’s requirement, by dedicating 94 per cent of its budget to original French-language programming.

However, Gourdin said he was “not happy” that the CRTC was placing more regulations on television companies.

“Our industry is under tremendous pressure coming from the declining advertising dollar, from the competition from other platforms and from outside of Canada. The industry is really under pressure and this is a question of surviving,” he said.

Gourdin said he was also frustrated with the requirements about supporting music programming.

“What the CRTC wants from us as broadcasters is to support video clips and we all know that no one is consuming video clips on TV,” he said. “That is why I think that the CRTC is totally disconnected from reality.”

Rogers and Quebecor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Corus spokeswoman Cheryl Fullerton told The Canadian Press the company was reviewing the decision, but had nothing further to say.

Bell refused to comment.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE, TSX:RCI.B, TSX:CJR.B, TSX:QBR.B)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Dairy farmers say denting supply management in NAFTA deal would be ‘devastating’
Next story
Cronos shares lose 28% after Citron report raises concerns about disclosures

Just Posted

Red Deerians frustrated by needle debris

Disgarded needles have gotten worse in Red Deer

Sylvan Lake restaurant owner wins best Caeser in Alberta

Kjeryn Dakin will head to Toronto later this year for the Best Caeser in Town National Final

WATCH: Catholic students in Red Deer, Sylvan Lake and Blackfalds return to school on Thursday

Their high school classmates return Friday

Red Deer mom tracks down stolen bike

“Don’t mess with mom”

Lacombe County reviewing water management role

County reviewing licence to divert water when necessary to Lacombe Lake

Red Deer mom tracks down stolen bike

“Don’t mess with mom”

Outdoor pool staying open past Labour Day

Michener Aquatic Centre closing for repairs

Improvements for 43rd street parking lot

Work on gravel parking lot north of Servus Arena starts this week

Seniors: Eyes as windows to the brain

We see everything through our eyes. But can we see our brain… Continue reading

Proud to play: No-one missing as Canadian basketball women gather for camp

TORONTO — The pride in playing for Canada was nurtured from a… Continue reading

Alexander Zverev finally reaches 3rd round at US Open

NEW YORK — Alexander Zverev is finally hanging around for the third… Continue reading

Ottawa analyzing Trans Mountain ruling; going ahead with pipeline purchase

VANCOUVER — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government is pushing… Continue reading

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot; 3 suspects arrested

WINNIPEG — An RCMP officer was shot and seriously injured while responding… Continue reading

NAFTA’s sticking points: Key hurdles to clear on the way to a deal

OTTAWA — Canadian and U.S. officials say the path to a renegotiated… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month