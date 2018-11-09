CRTC seeks public comments on creation of internet code of conduct

OTTAWA — Canada’s telecommunications regulator is inviting public comments on the creation of an internet code of conduct for service providers to address increasing complaints about service.

The Canadian Radio-television and telecommunications Commission says the effort is distinct from the ongoing inquiry on misleading or aggressive sales practices, that will culminate in a report to government.

It says the internet code would, among other things, establish consumer-friendly business practices, ensure contracts are easy-to-understand, and make it easier for Canadians to switch providers to take advantage of competitive offers.

Codes of conduct are in place for subscribers of wireless and television services but CRTC chairman and chief executive Ian Scott says a code for internet services may be needed as the number of complaints has been growing.

In its 2016-17 annual report, the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television services said the number of internet services complaints rose by 38 per cent from the previous year.

Canadians have until Dec. 19 to submit their comment by completing an online form.

