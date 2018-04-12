Cryptocurrencies aren’t financial state risk, but likely to be regulated: Carney

TORONTO — Bank of England governor Mark Carney says cryptocurrencies aren’t a risk to the financial state, but he thinks they will be subject to some form of regulation.

The former Bank of Canada governor and so-called rockstar of finance says cryptocurrencies pose a challenge for market integrity because “a huge amount” of illicit activity is run through them.

His remarks came as he spoke to business heavyweights and economy-watchers at the Public Policy Forum’s Canada Growth Summit in Toronto.

Despite the abuses of cryptocurrencies, he says they aren’t a risk to the financial state because they’re still small and not connected to the financial system.

While still relatively small compared with the established system, he says the emergence of such currencies is part of a broader reorganization of the economy and radically challenging the existing payment system.

He says that at some point, cryptocurrency systems will have to see more regulation.

“There are these exchanges where you transfer your Canadian dollars for a cryptocurrency and those in general are unregulated and in some cases, there’s plenty of serious abuse or at a minimum, they are very porous to a cyber attack and theft and they just do not meet the standards,” he says. “There is no reason why that should be tolerated.”

Carney has previously slammed cryptocurrencies and called on regulators to start monitoring them as they do other financial assets because he says, “being part of the financial system brings enormous privileges, but with them great responsibilities.”

Previous story
Suddenly Sunday: Trudeau to talk Trans Mountain with B.C., Alberta premiers
Next story
Shaw stock up sharply as strong Q2 results offset restructuring concerns

Just Posted

Space heater caused house fire

No one injured in house fire Wednesday that badly damaged north-end home

Red Deer surgeon says joint replacement wait time improvement in Central Zone is artificial

A Red Deer surgeon says a recent study that shows joint replacement… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos coach had Sylvan Lake ties

Darcy Haugan’s uncle and other relatives from Sylvan Lake travelling to Humboldt for memorial service

Lacombe family wins dream home in STARS Air Ambulance lottery

Ever since their then nine-month-old daughter had to be flown by STARS… Continue reading

Stettler man charged with murder

James Hulkovich was found dead on April 6

Updated: Fire crews put out house fire in north Red Deer

A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon

Toolkit, workshops aim to improve source water quality in Red Deer River watershed

A watershed protection group has launched an action plan to encourage municipalities… Continue reading

EpiPen and EpiPen Jr for anaphylaxis in short supply: Health Canada

OTTAWA — Pfizer Canada has advised Health Canada that there’s a shortage… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Point in Time Count and Survey results to come in June

Results from Red Deer’s latest Point in Time Homeless Count and Survey… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatcher of the Year named

Red Deer Emergency dispatchers answer 400 calls every day

Memorial for Humboldt Broncos to be held in Blackfalds

People looking for a way to express their grief after the Humboldt… Continue reading

Three men arrested, cocaine, crystal meth seized by Rocky Mountain House Mounties

Three men were arrested and cocaine, heroin and crystal meth were seized… Continue reading

Hockey moms urge Canadians to join Jersey Day: ‘We are all one team’

The message behind today’s campaign to support victims of the deadly Humboldt… Continue reading

Peterborough teen scores invite to royal wedding for charity work

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A fifteen-year-old southern Ontario girl has scored an invitation… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month