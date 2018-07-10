The Canadian Union of Public Employees says it has filed an application at the Canada Industrial Relations Board to represent flight attendants at WestJet. WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims addresses the airline’s annual meeting in Calgary. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

CUPE files application with CIRB to represent WestJet flight attendants

Airline

CUPE files application with CIRB to represent WestJet flight attendants

CALGARY — The Canadian Union of Public Employees has filed an application at the Canada Industrial Relations Board to represent flight attendants at WestJet.

The union said Tuesday a majority of WestJet flight attendants have signed cards supporting unionization with CUPE, including WestJet’s mainline carrier and low-cost carrier Swoop.

“We’re hopeful that this is just the first of many victories ahead for WestJet cabin crew, as we work together to improve working conditions for inflight staff,” CUPE national president Mark Hancock said in a statement. The move by CUPE to unionize the flight attendants follows the unionization of the airline’s pilots who are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association.

A threat of a strike by the pilots was averted earlier this year when the airline and union agreed to a settlement process and, if necessary, to use final and binding arbitration.

WestJet said it respects the rights of its employees to choose their representation.

“Although we prefer to work directly with our employee groups as we have since 1996, we are dedicated to moving forward and will concentrate on the continued success of the organization for guests, employees and shareholders,” airline chief executive Ed Sims said in a statement.

CUPE said it represents 12,000 flight attendants at 10 different airlines including Air Canada, Air Transat and Sunwing.

Previous story
Alimentation Couche-Tard eyeing more acquisitions after blockbuster year
Next story
Bombardier exec apologizes to TTC over delivery of 89 faulty streetcars

Just Posted

Many Red Deer-area businesses will miss Greyhound courier service

Shipments could be made to many rural locations

Red Deer’s Agora Campus awaits more high schools

Public and Francophone schools will eventually join St. Joseph Catholic school

Lacombe mulling smoking and cannabis regulations

First reading of a new smoking bylaw, which also covers cannabis consumption, passed on Monday

Pop-up pub part of new one-day event proposed for Sylvan Lake

Inflatable pub and other attractions planned for Bounce at the Beach on Aug. 18

Trucker charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash released on $1,000 bail

MELFORT, Sask. — A transport truck driver charged in a crash that… Continue reading

Red Deer runner finishes ninth at Sinister 7 ultramarathon

Brian McArthur was also second in the masters category

Stratford mayor encourages Justin Bieber to hold wedding in his hometown

TORONTO — Justin Bieber’s hometown of Stratford, Ont., is prepared to host… Continue reading

At some colleges, no need to be separated from a beloved pet

Leaving for college involves some difficult changes, and one of them can… Continue reading

Ponoka’s Chevi Rabbit hopes to break stigmas

The transgender human rights activist is getting back into her First Nations culture and pow wows

Montreal suburb passes summer-long ban on leaf blowers after heated debate

BEACONSFIELD, Que. — Tensions erupted in a Montreal suburb after councillors voted… Continue reading

‘Pothole Man’ on a mission to protect drivers in rural Newfoundland

TWILLINGATE, N.L. — For years, drivers along Newfoundland’s Road to the Isles… Continue reading

Winnipeg man who left mother on floor for 3 weeks before her death gets 3 month

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man who left his 89-year-old mother on the… Continue reading

Parents of Humboldt Broncos player killed in crash sue truck driver, bus maker

REGINA — The family of one of the Humboldt Broncos players killed… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month