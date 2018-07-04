Deloitte report warns of growing Canadian cybersecurity talent gap

A new report by Deloitte says Canada is facing growing demand for cybersecurity talent that schools and other organizations are struggling to address.

The consultancy says demand for cyber talent in Canada is climbing by seven per cent annually and estimates there will be more than 5,000 cybersecurity roles to fill between 2018 and 2021, but did not say how big a recruitment shortfall it expects.

Deloitte says the skills shortage is part of a global problem where the cybersecurity workforce gap is expected to stand at 1.8 million by 2022.

The firm say addressing cybersecurity risks is critical as they could slow the pace of global technological innovation by as much as US$3 trillion in lost economic value in 2020.

Deloitte says Canadian schools are struggling to keep up with the rapidly evolving field, while also facing competition from industry for qualified instructors.

It says companies will need to make use of consultants, adapt to rising pay expectations, and broaden recruitment efforts to try and fill the gap.

