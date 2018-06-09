Donald Trump disrupts G7 women’s empowerment session by showing up late

LA MALBAIE, Que. — A tardy Donald Trump created a distraction Saturday when he showed up late for a G7 meeting on women’s empowerment.

The U.S. president arrived several minutes after the start of the breakfast meeting between G7 leaders and the gender equality advisory council that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau created for this year’s summit in the Charlevoix region of Quebec.

Trump missed Trudeau’s introductory statement at the meeting and entered the room while council co-chair Isabelle Hudon, who is Canada’s ambassador to France, was speaking.

His arrival was impossible to miss as security personnel had to open a path for Trump through a mob of journalists, many of whom were holding large cameras.

Trump stopped at the edge of the room and flashed a big smile in Trudeau’s direction before continuing to his seat.

The rapid-fire clicks of cameras intensified as Trump made his way into the room — to the point that the noise of all the cameras almost drowned out Hudon’s remarks.

Fellow G7 leaders stared at Trump as he slowly made his way to his seat, which was across the table from Trudeau and next to International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde.

The president has made a lot of noise at this year’s G7 event in the Quebec town of La Malbaie — first by launching a Twitter attack on Canada’s trade policies before the summit and then for suggesting Russia be invited to re-join the alliance.

The summit ends later Saturday, but Trump is set to leave early, missing the discussion on climate change and protecting oceans.

The president is leaving Quebec for Singapore, where he will hold a summit on Tuesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Before Trump’s late arrival at the breakfast event, Trudeau told the room that he wanted to see the creation of a mechanism to look at gender equality across all areas of discussion and study when it comes to the G7.

“Every topic we discuss needs to reflect on its impact on women as well as further intersectionalities, whether it be race, gender identity or background or cultures,” he said.

“These are the kinds of things that we know matter when we’re talking about economic growth that works for everyone.”

Trudeau then thanked the council for its work and for its “bold” recommendations.

Previous story
RBC fires head of U.S. capital markets over workplace relationship
Next story
German minister urges jobless fund, tax to bolster euro

Just Posted

Anti-G7 activists plan full day of protest in Quebec City, comedy show at night

QUEBEC — Anti-G7 activists are planning a full day of protests in… Continue reading

Train derails between Red Deer and Penhold

Police and firefighters closed Hwy 2A by Township Road 374 after the derailment

2019 Winter Games will show Alberta is back: senator

Alberta Senator Doug Black sees Games as a launch for Alberta after tough economic years

Car hits 15-year-old boy in Red Deer

Police are asking the public to help find the driver

Reining Alberta Spring Classic on now in Red Deer

Over 200 horses at Westerner Park

Reining Alberta Spring Classic on now in Red Deer

Over 200 horses at Westerner Park

Quebec ticket takes Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — After going unclaimed for several weeks, the $60 million dollar… Continue reading

Vancouver’s conversion therapy ban more than symbolic for identity: experts

VICTORIA — A ban on the practice of so-called conversion therapy in… Continue reading

Donald Trump disrupts G7 women’s empowerment session by showing up late

LA MALBAIE, Que. — A tardy Donald Trump created a distraction Saturday… Continue reading

Trump signals support for states deciding if pot is legal

LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump said Friday that he was inclined… Continue reading

Some like it not: Marilyn Monroe statue has church venting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Marilyn Monroe’s rear is getting some leers in Connecticut.… Continue reading

Which new TV shows will stand out? Canadian networks bet on U.S. dramas

TORONTO — What will the Canadian private broadcast networks wow us with… Continue reading

Book review: Giving readers a sense of place

Wildwood by Elinor Florence Fiction Published: February 24/18. Dundurn. Mary Margaret —… Continue reading

Celebrity suicides highlight troubling trend in midlife

CHICAGO — The deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month